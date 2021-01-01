पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डर से वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार धीमी:वैक्सीन के डर से 1600 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने नहीं लगवाए टीके पहले चरण में 3200 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स का वैक्सीनेशन

जैसलमेर14 घंटे पहले
  • जैसलमेर में 65 प्रतिशत हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने लगवाए टीके, दूसरा चरण 14 से

देश भर में पकड़ी कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार जैसलमेर में धीमी पड़ गई है। पूरे देश में जहां टीकाकरण को लेकर फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स वैक्सीन लगाने को लेकर आगे आ रहे है। वहीं सरहदी जिले में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में कोरोना वैक्सीन के डर को लेकर वैक्सीनेशन नहीं लगाया है। जैसलमेर को 4800 हैल्थ वर्कर्स को कोरोना का टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य मिला था। जिसमें से पहले चरण में मात्र 3200 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का ही टीकाकरण किया गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि देश में कुछ जगह वैक्सीनेशन के बाद हैल्थ वर्कर्स के स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ने से ही स्थानीय स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में डर व्याप्त हो गया। जिसके चलते ही स्थानीय स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति अपना उत्साह नहीं दिखाते हुए टीका नहीं लगवाया।

नोख में शुक्रवार सुबह नोख पीएससी में महामारी व संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कोविड- के टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू हुआ। कोविड वैक्सीन के वहीं शुक्रवार सुबह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के 15 लोगों को यह टीके लगवाए गए। वहीं बुधवार को 48 लोगों को कोविड-19 के टीके लगाए। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार को पहला कोविड का टीका लगाया गया।

पहले चरण में वैक्सीनेशन का काम पूरा, अब दूसरा चरण 14 फरवरी से होगा शुरू

शुक्रवार को पहले चरण की वैक्सीनेशन का अंतिम दिन था। जिस पर जैसलमेर के 17 स्थानों पर वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। जैसलमेर के जवाहर अस्पताल, शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गफूर भट्टा, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नाचना, मोहनगढ, रामगढ, पोकरण, सांकडा, फलसूंड, भणियाणा, फतेहगढ़, नोख, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सुल्ताना, भागू का गांव, देवा, देवीकोट, खुहडी व झिनझिनयाली में टीके लगाए गए।

जैसलमेर में पहले चरण का आगाज 16 जनवरी से हुआ था। जिससे अब पहले चरण में जिन स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ है। उनके लिए ही दूसरा चरण 28 दिन बाद 14 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। पहले टीके व दूसरे टीके में 28 दिन का गैप होने के कारण ही दूसरा चरण 14 फरवरी से शुरू होगा।

जैसलमेर पहुंचे 9 हजार टीके, दो दिन पहले की रिपोर्ट में 12वें स्थान पर

पहले चरण की शुरुआत होने के साथ ही अब तक जिले में 9 हजार वैक्सीन पहुंची है। इसमें 2 हजार टीके सेना व पैरामिलिट्री को दिए।इसकेे बाद जैसलमेर में 7 हजार टीके पहुंच गए है। 3200 फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जा चुका है। सरकार द्वारा दो दिन पहले जारी प्रदेश भर की रिपोर्ट में वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में जैसलमेर 12वें नंबर पर था।

जिसमें 5 हजार 152 के लक्ष्य में करीब 2 हजार 800 का टीकाकरण हो चुका था। जिसमें 54 प्रतिशत का टीकाकरण हो चुका है तथा 46 प्रतिशत लोगों का टीकाकरण बाकी था। जिसके बाद दो दिन में करीब 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी होकर करीब 3200 को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है।

भास्कर अपील: स्वदेशी टीके से नहीं है नुकसान
जैसा कि सरकार द्वारा इस टीके के लिए लगातार प्रचार प्रसार किया जा रहा है। भास्कर भी अपने पाठकों से अपील करता है कि कोरोना का टीका पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। इससे किसी भी प्रकार का कोई नुकसान नहीं है। देश भर में जहां फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए है। जिसमें से मुख्यत: सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी स्वस्थ्य है। इसलिए इस टीके से किसी को कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

कोरोना की वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। इसके लिए सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को जानकारी दी गई थी। कुछ स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने डर के चलते टीका नहीं लगवाया है। इसके बावजूद जैसलमेर में पहले चरण में करीब 3200 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है। जिसमें चिकित्सा विभाग के कर्मचारी, आशाएं व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को टीका लगाना था।
डॉ कमलेश चौधरी, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी​​​​​​​

