कोरोना का कहर:18 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए सामने जिले का आंकड़ा 2126 तक पहुंचा

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में काेरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के आंकड़ा दिनों दिन बढता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को जैसलमेर जिले में कुल 18 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। जिससे जिले का आंकड़ा 2126 पहुंच गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. कुणाल साहु ने बताया कि 261 कोरोना सेंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई। इसमें 18 जनों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव व 243 जनों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। डॉ. साहू ने बताया कि 18 पॉजिटिव केसेज में से 11 पॉजिटिव केस जैसलमेर क्षेत्र व 7 पोकरण क्षेत्र के है।

