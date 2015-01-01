पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण:अदालत में 192 प्रकरण निस्तारित,1.93 करोड़ का अवार्ड पारित

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जैसलमेर न्यायक्षेत्र के समस्त न्यायालयों में जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रविंद्र कुमार के निर्देशन में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत आयोजित की गई। जिसमें 192 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया जाकर 1.93 करोड़ राशि के अवार्ड पारित किए गए। 192 प्रकरणों में से 173 प्रकरण न्यायालयों में लंबित थे व 19 प्रकरण प्री लिटिगेशन के निस्तारित किए गए।

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के लिए कुल 6 बेंचों का गठन किया गया एवं बेंचों की अध्यक्षता जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रविंद्र कुमार, अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश पोकरण डाॅ. सूर्यप्रकाश पारीक, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव शरद तंवर, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट मनोज मीना, अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रिया टावरी व न्यायाधिकारी ग्राम न्यायालय सांकड़ा जितेंद्र कुमार ने की। बेंचों में सदस्यों के रूप में अधिवक्तागण मोहम्मद अली, स्वरूपसिंह तंवर, मानाराम बालोच, बिलाकीदास छंगाणी, मगनाराम विश्नोई व मोहम्मद इकबाल ने भाग लिया। जिनके द्वारा पक्षकारों के मध्य समझाइश करवाकर प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करवाया। सचिव शरद तंवर ने बताया कि इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में अधिवक्तागण व पक्षकारों ने उत्साह से भाग लिया तथा प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया।

इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में न्यायालयों में लंबित चैक अनादरण संबंधी 30 प्रकरण, राशि वसूली के 10 राजीनामा योग्य 104 फौजदारी प्रकरण तथा 1 वैवाहिक मामला व 2 लघु प्रकृति के फौजदारी प्रकरणों का निस्तारण हुआ। इसके अतिरिक्त मोटरयान दुर्घटना दावा संबंधी 10 प्रकरणों का भी निस्तारण किया गया। जिसमें 48.60 लाख रुपए की राशि पीडित पक्षकारों को प्राप्त हुई। प्री लिटिगेशन स्टेज पर बीएसएनएल की बकाया राशि के 12 प्रकरण निस्तारित किए गए तथा बैंकों के ऋण वसूली के 7 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में जैसलमेर न्यायक्षेत्र के समस्त अधिवक्तागण ने अपना सक्रिय सहयोग प्रदान करते हुए लोक अदालत को सफल बनाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें