नगरपरिषद की बैठक:पूर्व विधायक कल्ला के नाम से 3 हजार भूखंड की काटी जाएगी कॉलोनी, 52 करोड़ से होगा गड़ीसर का सौंदर्यीकरण

जैसलमेर
  
  • शहर की तंग गलियों के लिए बाइक फायरब्रिगेड खरीदेंगे,100 सफाई कर्मचारियों की होगी भर्ती

जैसलमेर नगर परिषद के बोर्ड की दूसरी बैठक मंगलवार को आयोजित की गई। जिसमें बोर्ड के सदस्यों द्वारा शहर के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों को लेकर मंजूरी दी गई। बोर्ड की बैठक नगर परिषद सभापति हरिवल्लभ कल्ला की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में शहरवासियों की परेशानियों को देखते हुए विभिन्न मुद्दों पर निर्णय लेकर आमजन को राहत देने का प्रयास किया गया।

मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में बोर्ड के सदस्यों ने ध्वनिमत देकर निर्णय की सहमति में अपनी अनुमति दी। बैठक में पूर्व विधायक गोवर्धन कल्ला के नाम पर लक्ष्मीचंद आवासीय कॉलोनी के पास नगर परिषद की खाली पड़ी जमीन पर आवासीय कॉलोनी काटने का निर्णय लिया गया। जिसमें करीब 3 हजार भूखंड लॉटरी के माध्यम से आवंटित किए जाएंगे।

इसके साथ ही गड़ीसर सरोवर का 52.03 करोड़ रुपए के साथ सौंदर्यीकरण किया जाएगा। वहीं शहर में सफाई को लेकर बिगड़ी व्यवस्था को लेकर 100 नए सफाई कर्मियों की भर्ती की जाएगी। जिससे शहर की व्यवस्था में सुधार आ सके।

बैठक में शहर के पार्षदों ने कर्मचारियों के जवाब नहीं देने का मुद्दा उठाया
बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षदों ने नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों द्वारा पार्षदों की बात नहीं मानने तथा वापिस जवाब नहीं देने की शिकायत भी सभापति हरिवल्लभ कल्ला से की। जिस पर सभापति कल्ला ने इस संबंध में सभी कर्मचारियों को पाबंद किया कि वे पार्षदों द्वारा बताई गई समस्या का तुरंत निराकरण करवाएं। भविष्य में किसी भी पार्षद द्वारा ऐसी शिकायत की गई तो उसे बर्दाश्त नहीं करने की बात कही।

पूर्व विधायक कल्ला के नाम से काटी जाएगी कॉलोनी
जैसलमेर के पूर्व विधायक व कांग्रेस की धुरी रहे स्व. गोवर्धन कल्ला के नाम से नई कॉलोनी काटने का निर्णय भी पारित किया गया। गौरतलब है कि सभापति हरिवल्लभ कल्ला पूर्व विधायक गोवर्धन कल्ला के भतीजे है। लक्ष्मीचंद सांवल आवासीय कॉलोनी के पास नगर परिषद की खाली पड़ी जमीन पर करीब 3 हजार भूखंड की आवासीय कॉलोनी काटने के प्रस्ताव को सभी सदस्यों ने मंजूरी दी। गोवर्धन कल्ला पूर्व विधायक के साथ ही

36 कौम के नेता भी रहे। उनकी अशोक गहलोत से गहरे संबंध थे। कल्ला के अंतिम दिनों में सीएम अशोक गहलोत उनसे मिलने उनके घर भी पहुंचे। जिसके ठीक दूसरे दिन गोवर्धन कल्ला का निधन हो गया। गोवर्धन कल्ला की गांधीवादी छवि थी। कल्ला स्वभाव से शांत व आमजन की समस्याओं का तुरंत निराकरण करवाने वाले नेता थे।

इसके साथ यह भी लिए गए निर्णय
1 नई जेसीबी, 4 छोटे ट्रैक्टर व 10 कचरा टैक्सी की होगी खरीद।
जवाहर कॉलोनी में बहुत जल्द लगाई जाएगी लाइटे, वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी।
गोपा चौक का विस्तारीकरण एवं सौंदर्यीकरण।
गाड़ोलिया लोहार को मिलेंगे भूखंड।
बायो वेस्ट,सॉलिड वेस्ट प्लांट लगेंगे।
गड़ीसर चौराहे से विजय स्तंभ तक लगाई जाएगी एलईडी लाइट।
नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों के लिए क्वार्टर के रूप में फ्लेट योजना।

मुख्य चौराहों के सौंदर्यीकरण पर खर्च होंगे 25 करोड़| नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर के मुख्य चौराहों के सौंदर्यीकरण पर 25 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर मुख्य चौराहों का कायाकल्प किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही प्रत्येक वार्ड में 10-10 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्य भी करवाएं जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही सरकार द्वारा सिरोही व जैसलमेर के निर्माणाधीन टाउनहॉल के लिए 16 करोड़ रुपए की लागत के साथ उसे पूरा किया जाएगा।

अब सोनार दुर्ग के वाशिंदों को मिलेगी एनओसी | अब तक सोनार दुर्ग के निवासियों को पानी बिजली के नए कनेक्शन लेने के लिए नगर परिषद से एनओसी जारी नहीं की जाती थी। जिस पर स्थानीय वाशिंदों की इस समस्या को देखते हुए बोर्ड ने नगर परिषद द्वारा नए बिजली व पानी के कनेक्शन लेने के लिए एनओसी जारी करने का भी निर्णय लिया है।

100 नए सफाई कर्मियों की होगी भर्ती| पार्षदों द्वारा शहर की बिगड़ी सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर भी सभापति का अवगत करवाया गया। जिस पर सभापति द्वारा फिलहाल जितने सफाई कर्मचारी है उनसे काम लेने की बात कहने के साथ ही सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए 100 नए सफाई कर्मचारी नियुक्त करवाने की भी बात कही। शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए सभी सदस्यों ने इस निर्णय का समर्थन किया।

2 शव वाहन व 2 एंबुलेंस की होगी खरीद| शहर में मरीजों को तुरंत स्वास्थ्य लाभ देने के लिए नगर परिषद द्वारा 2 नई एंबुलेंस व 2 शव वाहन खरीदने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। नगर परिषद द्वारा सर्वसमाज के लिए कोरोना काल में शवों को श्मशान तक पहुंचाने में आमजन को आने वाली परेशानी के निजात के लिए 2 शव वाहन भी खरीदे जाएंगे।

