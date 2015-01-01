पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन बुकिंग:4 नई बसें आज से चलेगी, कोरोना के बाद फिर से शुरू होगी अहमदाबाद के लिए बस

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • रोडवेज बस में टिकट की होगी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग, पहले से 12 रूट पर चल रही है बसें, अब 16 पर होगा संचालन,यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

कोरोनाकाल में बंद हुए बसों के संचालन के बाद अब धीरे धीरे रोडवेज नई बसे चला रहा है। गुरूवार से जैसलमेर से 4 नए रूटों पर बसों का संचालन पहले की तरह ही शुरू हो जाएगा। हालांकि फिलहाल 12 रूट पर बसों का संचालन हो रहा है। लेकिन अब इसमें 4 नए रूट जोड़ दिए गए है। जिससे अब जैसलमेर से 16 रूट पर बसों का संचालन किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए ऑनलाइन भी टिकट बुक की जा सकती है। नए रूट में जैसलमेर से अहमदाबाद, अजमेर वाया जोधपुर की दो बसे तथा जोधपुर के लिए एक बस का संचालन किया जाएगा। रोडवेज द्वारा नई व पुरानी बसों के संचालन के लिए ऑनलाइन भी टिकटों की बुकिंग की सुविधा दी जा रही है। जैसलमेर से रोडवेज की बसों में यात्रा करने के लिए यात्री www.rsrtconline.rajasthan.gov.in पर या RSRTC रिजर्वेशन एप पर भी बुकिंग कर सकते है।

जैसलमेर से अहमदाबाद, अजमेर, जोधपुर के लिए आज से संचालित होगी रोडवेज की बसें

जैसलमेर से अहमदाबाद के लिए सुबह 8.30 बजे तथा अहमदाबाद से जैसलमेर के लिए सुबह 8 बजे, जैसलमेर से अजमेर वाया जोधपुर के लिए सुबह 6.30 व 9.15 बजे तथा अजमेर से जैसलमेर वाया जोधपुर के लिए सुबह 5.30 व 7 बजे तथा जैसलमेर से जोधपुर के लिए सुबह 10.45 बजे तथा जोधपुर से पोकरण के लिए शाम 5.30 बजे बस संचालित होगी।

जैसलमेर में कोरोना काल के बाद पूरी तरह से बसों का संचालन शुरू होने के बाद अब रोडवेज का भी लोड फेक्टर बढ़ेगा तथा डिपो को राजस्व का भी फायदा होगा। कोरोना के तहत लॉकडाउन होने के साथ ही रोडवेज के राजस्व में कमी आई है लेकिन अब बसों का संचालन शुरू होने के बाद रोडवेज को भी राजस्व प्राप्त होने के साथ लाभ होने की पूरी संभावना है।

^रोडवेज की फिलहाल जैसलमेर आगार की सीकर-बीकानेर, जयपुर, माउंट आबू, आबू रोड, नागौर-अजमेर, जोधपुर व बाड़मेर के लिए बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। गुरूवार से अहमदाबाद, अजमेर व जोधपुर के लिए बसों का नियमित संचालन शुरू किया जा रहा है। इन बसों में यात्रा करने के लिए यात्री ऑनलाइन भी बुकिंग करवा सकते है। - ओमप्रकाश पूनिया, मुख्य प्रबंधक, रोडवेज डिपो

