पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीमा सुरक्षा बल:56वीं वाहिनी बीएसएफ ने सीमावर्ती गांवों में खेलकूद सामग्री वितरित की

जैसलमेर17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

56 वीं वाहिनी सीमा सुरक्षा बल देश की सुरक्षा के साथ साथ सीमावर्ती गांवों में सिविक एक्सन प्रोग्राम के तहत सामाजिक कार्यक्रम चलाकर समाज सेवा में भी अपनी भूमिका अदा कर रही है। सिविक एक्सन प्रोग्राम के तहत शुक्रवार को 56वीं वाहिनी बीएसएफ द्वारा गांव लुनार, गुंजनगढ के सरकारी विद्यालय में सिविक एक्सन प्रोग्राम का आयोजन किया गया।

जिसमें इस वाहिनी के हरेन्द्रसिंह टोलिया कमाण्डेन्ट, अनिल कुमार द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी, सुलखन लाल डिप्टी कमाण्डेंट, 7 अधिनस्थ अधिकारी व अन्य कार्मिक उपस्थित रहे।

इस दौरान 56वीं वाहिनी ने गांव लुनार के सरपंच रोहितसिंह, गुंजनगढ के अंचलसिंह एवं राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय लुनार के प्रधानाचार्य रामसिंह गुर्जर व राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय गुजंनगढ के प्रधानाध्यापक संतोष मीणा व अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के सानिध्य में स्कूल लुनार व गुंजनगढ के विद्यार्थियों को मास्क, पठन पाठन सामग्री, खेलकुद सामाग्री, कुर्सी मेज, वाटर फिल्टर, वाटर सिनेटक्स टंकी एवं कोविड से बचाव के लिए सेनेटाइजर, छिड़काव के लिए मशीन एवं थर्मामीटर आदि सामान को वितरित किया गया। गांव के सभी उपस्थित लोगों ने सीमा सुरक्षा बल के प्रति आभार जताया एवं ग्रामवासियों ने कमाण्डेंट से नया कम्प्यूटर प्रशिक्षण और सुविधा केन्द्र लगवाने की आग्रह किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser