आयोजन:आधार सीडिंग अब 20 तक कराना अनिवार्य, वरना नहीं मिलेगा राशन

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधार कार्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्य को लेकर कैंपों का आयोजन कार्यक्रम निर्धारित

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग 20 दिसंबर तक करवाया जाना राज्य सरकार द्वारा अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। यह कार्य वर्तमान में अभियान के तौर पर संचालित जा रहा है।

जिला रसद अधिकारी जबरसिंह ने बताया कि जिले के राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजनांतर्गत सभी पात्र सदस्य अपने आधार नंबर की सीडिंग राशन कार्ड के साथ ईमित्र के माध्यम से करवाया जाना सुनिश्चित करें।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिन उपभोक्ताओं के आधार कार्ड नहीं बने हुए है उनके आधार रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी एवं जन संचार विभाग जैसलमेर द्वारा आधार मशीन धारकों को कैंप मोड पर आधार बनाया जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है।

इसी संदर्भ में आगामी 16 से 18 दिसंबर 2020 को फलसूण्ड, सांकड़ा, नाचना, चांदन, रामगढ़ तथा 21 से 23 दिसंबर को भणियाणा, पोकरण, नोख, सम में भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्रों पर आधार कैंपों का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

इन कस्बों के उपभोक्ता एवं आसपास के गांवों के उपभोक्ता आधार कैंपों के माध्यम से अपना आधार रजिस्ट्रेशन आवश्यक रूप से करवा लें ताकि विभाग द्वारा निर्धारित तिथि तक आधार सीडिंग का कार्य पूर्ण किया जा सकें।

इस संबंध में आधार सीडिंग के बाद वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। यदि किसी परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य जिले से बाहर मजदूरी अथवा शिक्षा के लिए माइग्रेट करता है, तो वहां पर भी उचित मूल्य की दुकान से राशन सामग्री प्राप्त कर सकेगा। वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार सीडिंग का कार्य करवाया जा रहा है।

