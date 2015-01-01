पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आधार सीडिंग:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत आधार सीडिंग कराना 30 नवंबर तक जरुरी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत सरकार की अतिमहत्वपूर्ण योजना वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत सभी राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों को आधार नंबर की सीडिंग अपने राशन कार्ड नंबर के साथ 30 नवंबर तक करवाया जाना अनिवार्य है। जिला रसद अधिकारी जबर सिंह ने बताया कि खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग द्वारा वर्तमान में वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग कार्य को अभियान के तौर पर चलाया जा रहा है। सभी लाभार्थी अपने राशन कार्ड के सभी सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग अपने नजदीकी ईमित्र के माध्यम से 30 नवंबर से पहले करवाया जाना सुनिश्चित करें।

जिला रसद अधिकारी ने बताया कि जो लाभार्थी अपने आधार कार्ड की सीडिंग राशन कार्ड के साथ 30 नवंबर तक नहीं करवाएंगे तो उन्हें राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभ से वंचित किया जा सकता है। सभी लाभार्थियों से अपील की गई है कि इस महत्वपूर्ण योजना से जुड़े रहने के लिए आधार सीडिंग कार्य निर्धारित समयावधि में करवाएं। जो लोग आधार सीडिंग करवाएंगे उन्हें राज्य में एवं अंतरराज्य पोर्टेबिलिटी का फायदा होगा साथ ही आगामी समय में और भी सुविधाएं इस योजनांतर्गत दी जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें