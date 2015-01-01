पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:लूणी नदी से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की शुरू पहले दिन छह घंटे के दौरान 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए

बालाेतरा4 घंटे पहले
बालोतरा . अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद रिकाॅर्ड में कार्रवाई दर्ज करते एसडीएम।
  • प्रशासन के अतिक्रमण हटाने की तिथि तय करते ही अतिक्रमियों ने ली हाईकोर्ट की शरण

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर मंगलवार सुबह समदड़ी रोड़ मेगा हाइवे के समीप लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में प्रशासन ने पुलिस लवाजमे के साथ अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरु की। सुबह 11 बजे एसडीएम राेहित कुमार व डीएसपी सुभाष खोजा के नेतृत्व में जेसीबी मशीन से नदी की जद में आने वाले कच्चे निर्माण तोड़ने शुरु किए गए। कार्रवाई शुरु होते ही मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग एकत्रित हो गए।

दिन भर चली कार्रवाई के दौरान प्रथम चरण में चिह्नित 20 में से 14 अतिक्रमणों को हटाया गया। कार्रवाई छह घंटे चली बुधवार को भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। विरोध की आशंका काे देखते हुए करीब 8 थानों का जाब्ता, आरएसी की दो बटालियन के साथ महिला पुलिस तैनात रही। प्रशासन की ओर से तीन दिन पहले अतिक्रमण हटाने की तारीख निर्धारित करने के बाद कई अतिक्रमी हाईकोर्ट की शरण में पहुंच गए।

लूणी नदी में हो रखे बेशुमार अतिक्रमण को लेकर आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता सुमेर गौड़ की दायर जनहित याचिका में सुनवाई के बाद न्यायाधीश ने जिला कलेक्टर व एसपी को तलब करते हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने का एक्शन प्लान तैयार करने के साथ 19 नवंबर को कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इस पर प्रशासन ने हाईकोर्ट में एक्शन प्लान पेश करने के बाद चार चरणों में कार्रवाई करने का निर्णय लिया था।

प्रथम चरण के तहत 20 अतिक्रमणों को हटाया जाना है, जो अस्थाई व चारदीवारी निर्माण के हैं। मंगलवार को प्रशासन ने लूणी नदी में अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए पहुंचा। जहां पर एक फैक्ट्री के पीछे बनी चारदीवारी को जेसीबी से हटाया गया।

अतिक्रमियों में मचा रहा हड़कंप, कई अतिक्रमी पहुंचे न्यायालय की शरण
कार्रवाई शुरु होते ही अतिक्रमियों में हड़कंप मच गया। वहीं इससे पूर्व प्रशासन के अतिक्रमण हटाने की तिथि निर्धारित करने के बाद करीब एक दर्जन अतिक्रमी अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए हाईकोर्ट की शरण में पहुंच गए हैं। अपुष्ट जानकारी के अनुसार कई अतिक्रमी पट्टा होने व दूसरे पक्ष से पट्टाशुदा जमीन खरीदने का हवाला देते हुए अतिक्रमी की सूची से बाहर निकालने व स्टे प्राप्त करने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इस संबंध में स्थानीय प्रशासन को अभी तक कोई आदेश नहीं मिले हैं।

8 थानों का जाब्ता व आरएसी के जवान रहे तैनात
कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर डीएसपी सुभाषचंद्र खोजा के नेतृत्व में 4 इंस्पेक्टर के साथ गुड़ामालानी, आरजीटी, सिणधरी, पचपदरा, कल्याणपुर, मंडली, बालोतरा, समदड़ी थाने के 100 से अधिक जवान मौजूद रहे। जिसमें महिला पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल थी। वहीं आरएसी की दो बटालियन के साथ नगर परिषद की टीमें मौजूद रही। इसके साथ ही थानाधिकारी निरंजनप्रतापसिंह, नायब तहसीलदार मूलाराम सैन, पटवारी बेसराराम प्रजापत, सुखदेव पालीवाल, सूजाराम, नरपत कुमार मौजूद रहे।

लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई कर अतिक्रमण हटाए
मेगा हाइवे ओवरब्रिज से पहले लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र के समीप कई फैक्ट्रियां संचालित हो रही है। जिसमें कुछ संचालकों ने खातेदारी के अलावा बहाव क्षेत्र में अस्थाई रुप से छींणे लगा व चारदीवारी कर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। वहीं कई जनों ने बड़े भूभाग पर बाड़ाबंदी कर दी। मंगलवार को इस अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई 6 घंटे तक चली। जिसमें 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए।

लूणी नदी में जो 99 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे, न्यायालय का उनको चरणबद्ध तरीके से हटाने का आदेश था। लूणी के बहाव क्षेत्र में आने वाले खसरों में काबिज कुछ अतिक्रमी सुनवाई के लिए हाईकोर्ट में गए हैं। उनको अभी हम रोक रहे हैं, उसका आदेश आते ही उनको भी हटाया जाएगा। वहीं द्वितीय व तृतीय चरण में चिह्नित अतिक्रमण के पक्षकारान भी कोर्ट में गए हैं, इसमें माननीय न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दिन कुल 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं।
- रोहित कुमार, एसडीएम बालोतरा

