लॉकडाउन:कोरोना से आई मंदी के बाद धनतेरस पर आया खरीदारी का बूम, 10 कराेड़ के बिके वाहन व 60 लाख के जेवरात

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर. धनतेरस की दिन बाजार में रही भीड़, जमकर हुई खरीदारी।
  • लॉकडाउन के नौ माह बाद धनतेरस को बाजार में आई रौनक, दुकानदारों को मिली मंदी से राहत, आज भी होगी खरीदारी

जिले भर में धनतेरस का पर्व धूमधाम से मनाया गया। कोरोना काल के चलते बाजार में इस बार मंदी के चलते हलचल नहीं थी। लेकिन धनतेरस पर एक ही दिन में बाजार में रौनक छा गई। इस बार कोरोना के कारण व्यापारियों को धनतेरस से उम्मीद थी और इस बार दो धनतेरस होने के कारण बाजार को उसका पूरा लाभ मिला है। शुक्रवार के दिन बाजार में धनतेरस के चलते भीड़ भाड़ रही।

शुक्रवार को सुबह होने के साथ ही बाजार रोशन हो गया और व्यापारियों द्वारा की गई तैयारियां सफल हो गई। सोने चांदी के गहनों से लेकर घर को सजाने के आइटम की बिक्री जोरों पर रही। पिछले कई दिनों से बनी खरीदारी की सूची लेकर परिवार के सदस्य बाजार में निकले और बारी बारी से खरीदारी की।

धनतेरस के दिन गांव से भी लोग खरीददारी करने जैसलमेर पहुंचे। जैसलमेर शहर के लगभग सभी एटीएम दोपहर बाद खाली हो गए। बाजार में खरीददारी के प्रति लोगों में जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिला। वहीं एटीएम में पैसे खत्म होने से लोगों को परेशानियों का भी सामना करना पड़ा।

दुपहिया वाहन भी जमकर बिके |धनतेरस का दिन शुभ माना जाता है। इस दिन का सभी को इंतजार रहता है। आजकल वाहन खरीदने का चलन बढ़ा है। शोरूम संचालकों के अनुसार धनतेरस के दिन 1 हजार से अधिक दुपहिया वाहन बिके। जिनकी कीमती लगभग 7 करोड़ है। शहर के दुपहिया वाहनों के शोरूम में कतारें लगी रही। एडवांस बुकिंग वालों को कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई वहीं जिन्होंने बुकिंग नहीं करवाई थी उन्हें लंबा इंतजार भी करना पड़ा। शोरूम संचालक अमित सोनी व राजू सुथार ने बताया कि युवाओं में बाइक खरीदने का जबरदस्त क्रेज रहा।

इलेक्ट्रोनिक उपकरण भी खूब बिके | जैसलमेर में धनतेरस के दिन टीवी, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, किचन एपलाइंस, कम्प्यूटर, म्यूजिक सिस्टम, लेपटॉप आदि की भी जमकर बिक्री हुई। इस बार यह बिक्री करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए की रही। दिन भर शोरूम ग्राहकों से भरे रहे।

बाजार में उमड़ी खरीदारों की भीड़| हर कोई धनतेरस के त्योहार को उत्साह से मनाने के मूड में नजर आ रहा था। हर तरफ दुकानें सजी थी। दुकानों के बाहर विशेष रूप से टैंट लगवाए गए। शुक्रवार को सोने चांदी के आभूषणों की दुकानों में भी भीड़ रही। मान्यता है कि इस दिन चांदी खरीदने का विशेष महत्व रहता है।

ज्वैलरी शोरूम में महिलाओं की भीड़| धनतेरस के अवसर पर शहर के ज्वैलरी शो रूम भी ग्राहकों से भरे रहे। शहर की लगभग सभी ज्वैलरी की दुकानों पर महिलाओं की भीड़ देखी गई। सुबह से लेकर देर रात तक ज्वैलरी दुकानों में अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी गई हालांकि इस बार थोड़ी मंदी जरूर रही लेकिन कुल मिलाकर लोगों में उत्साह था।

