जवाहर अस्पताल का निखरा रूप:अस्पताल में दो सौ लोगों के बैठने के लिए हवा,रोशनी युक्त एवं छायादार प्रतीक्षालय

जैसलमेर5 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर. जवाहर अस्पताल परिसर में मरीजों व परिजनों के बैठने के लिए नई व्यवस्था।
  • कलेक्टर की पहल पर मरीजों के लिए सुविधाएं बढ़ी

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं तथा सुविधाओं के विस्तार एवं विकास में सरकार द्वारा किए जा रहे प्रयासों के फलस्वरूप सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर जिले में लोक स्वास्थ्य रक्षा की दिशा में हो रहे कार्यों की बदौलत अब सकारात्मक बदलाव आ रहा है। जैसलमेर में जिला प्रशासन की पहल पर आमजन की सेहत की सार संभाल और चिकित्सा सेवाओं को सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए प्रयास निरंतर जारी हैं। इन्हीं प्रयासों के अंतर्गत जवाहर अस्पताल में न केवल मरीजों के लिए बल्कि उनके साथ आने वाले परिजनों के लिए भी जरूरी सेवाओं और सुविधाओं के लिए माकूल प्रबंध किए जा रहे हैं।

कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी की पहल पर जिला अस्पताल के नवीनीकरण और चिकित्सा सेवाओं के सुदृढ़ीकरण के लिए किए गए प्रयासों के बाद अस्पताल का रंग रूप निखर उठा है। मरीजों के बेहतर इलाज के लिए चिकित्सा स्टाफ के प्रबंधों के साथ ही सेवाओं में व्यापक सुधार आया है और अब चिकित्सालय के परिसरों से लेकर विभिन्न वार्डों तक में सुकून का अनुभव होने लगा है। चिकित्सालय का कायाकल्प करने की शुरूआत

कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने अस्पताल परिसर में साफ सफाई के लिए सामूहिक श्रमदान से की। जिसके बाद से व्यवस्था में सुधार होने लगा। जिला प्रशासन, यूएनएफपीए और अस्पताल प्रशासन की सहभागिता से इस अस्पताल की तमाम व्यवस्थाओं को आदर्श स्वरूप दिए जाने के प्रयास लगातार जारी हैं। डॉक्टरों एवं चिकित्साकर्मियों की कमी के मद्देनजर कलेक्टर के प्रयासों से पद भरे गए।

हर तरफ दिख रहा सकारात्मक सुखद परिवर्तन
अस्पताल का कायापलट करने वाली कार्ययोजना के अनुरूप चिकित्सालय की नियमित साफ सफाई एवं स्वच्छता भरा माहौल दिखने लगा है। वार्ड की शैय्याओं, द्वारों, खिड़कियों, फर्श, छतों, वार्ड एवं अस्पताल के परिसरों के रंग रोगन, जल व्यवस्था की दृष्टि से 3.3 हजार लीटर जल संग्रहण टंकियों की स्थापना, कचरा एवं बायोवेस्ट संग्रहण तथा निस्तारण के लिए विशेष डिजा़इन युक्त 15 वेस्ट बिन्स, रिवोल्विंग डस्ट बिन,

हैण्डवाश के लिए उपयोग की हिदायतों की जानकारी देने के साथ ही स्थापित वाश बेसिन, सीएसआर में प्राप्त धनराशि से टॉयलेट व्यवस्था में सुधार व रिनोवेशन, ड्रेनेज तंत्र में व्यापक सुधार, उद्यान विकास, वार्ड सुधार, प्रसूति कक्ष को नवीन स्वरूप देने जैसे ढेरों काम होने के बाद अस्पताल का स्वरूप निखर उठा है।

लोक स्वास्थ्य रक्षा ही प्राथमिकता
कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी के अनुसार लम्बे चौड़े परिक्षेत्र में पसरे हुए सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर जिले में लोक स्वास्थ्य रक्षा के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के अधिकाधिक विस्तार की गतिविधियों का संचालन प्राथमिकता से किया जा रहा है और इस दिशा में कहीं कोई कमी नहीं रखी जाएगी। जिला मुख्यालय सहित शहरों और दूरदराज के गांवों ढाणियों तक में रहने वाले लोगों के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की सहज उपलब्धता के लिए जिले में काफी प्रयास किए गए हैं।
नई पहचान दिलाने की कोशिशें जारी
चिकित्सालय के पीएमओ डॉ. जे आर पंवार ने बताया कि कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी के निरीक्षण के एक माह के भीतर ही अस्पताल में व्यापक सुधार होने के साथ ही चिकित्सा सुविधाओं एवं सेवाओं के विस्तार की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धियां सामने आई हैं और अस्पताल आदर्श स्वरूप प्राप्त करने की दिशा में निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहा है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा चिकित्सालय को नई एवं यादगार पहचान दिलाने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

प्रतीक्षालयों ने दी मरीजों को राहत
अस्पताल में प्रतीक्षालय का अभाव अर्से से महसूस किया जा रहा था। मरीजों के साथ आने वाले परिजनों के लिए अस्पताल परिसर में बैठने के अभाव में कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता था। अस्पताल परिसर में करीब 200 लोगों की बैठक व्यवस्था के लिए तीन अलग अलग स्थानों पर हवा व रोशनीयुक्त एवं छायादार प्रतीक्षालय बनवाकर आरामदायी कुर्सियां लगाई गई हैं तथा नियमित रूप से साफ सफाई का प्रबंध किया गया है।

