पंचायतीराज चुनाव:स्वतंत्र व निष्पक्ष चुनाव संपन्न कराएं सभी अधिकारी:मोदी

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • चार चरणों में होंगे चुनाव, एरिया,सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

पंचायती राज चुनाव के अंतर्गत जिले में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव चार चरणों में संपन्न होंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने एरिया, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को कहा कि वे जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के दौरान कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखते हुए चुनाव को स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं भयमुक्त वातावरण में सम्पन्न कराने में अपनी अहम भूमिका अदा करें। मोदी ने गुरुवार को डीआरडीए सभा कक्ष में आयोजित एरिया एवं सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ ही पुलिस अधिकारियों के प्रशिक्षण के दौरान यह निर्देश दिए।

प्रशिक्षण में यूआईटी सचिव अनुराग भार्गव, उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी विश्नोई, एएसपी राकेश कुमार, उपायुक्त उपनिवेशन देवाराम सुथार के साथ ही एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को कहा कि वे जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के मतदान दिवस से दो दिन पूर्व एवं मतदान दिवस को उनकी विशेष जिम्मेदारी रहेगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें आवंटित ग्राम पंचायत में जब भ्रमण पर जाए तो क्षेत्र की हर गतिविधि की जानकारी प्राप्त करें, मतदाताओं को भयमुक्त होकर बिना लोभ लालच में मतदान करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना सुनिश्चित कराने, कोविड 19 की पालना करवाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने आशा जताई कि सभी एरिया, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस अधिकारी टीम भावना से कार्य कर जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न करवाएगें। एडीएम विश्नोई ने इन अधिकारियों को कहा कि मतदान के दिवस मतदान केंद्र के 200 मीटर की परिधि में कोई भी अभ्यर्थी अपनी टेबल या चुनावी गतिविधि नहीं करें। वहीं 100 मीटर की परिधि में किसी प्रकार के मत की याचना नहीं करें इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखें।

एएसपी राकेश कुमार ने कहा कि जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के मतदान के दौरान सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध किए जाएंगें एवं पर्याप्त मात्रा में पुलिस जाब्ता लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे इस चुनाव के दौरान क्षेत्र में विशेष चौकसी बरतें।

