चुनावी सरगर्मियां:अंजना का दो और अब्दुला का तीन निर्दलीयों से होगा मुकाबला, वार्ड 14 से कांग्रेस की दरिया कंवर निर्विरोध

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा की ओर से प्रमुख का चेहरा स्पष्ट नहीं, कांग्रेस के दोनों चेहरों को अपने ही वार्ड में मिल रही है कड़ी टक्कर

पंचायतीराज चुनावों के नामांकन वापसी के दिन गहमा गहमी का माहौल बना रहा। जिला प्रमुख व सात समितियों के प्रधान पदों को लेकर दौड़ तेज हो गई है। नामांकन वापसी के बाद चुनावी रण की तस्वीर साफ हो चुकी है और अब सभी प्रत्याशी चुनाव प्रचार में जुट गए हैं। जिला परिषद की 17 सीटों में से एक सीट कांग्रेस के खाते में पहले से ही आ चुकी है।

वार्ड नं. 4 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार दरिया कंवर निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हाे चुकी है। शेष रही 16 सीटों में से 6 सीटों पर सीधी टक्कर है। इसमें 5 सीटों पर भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच और एक सीट पर कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के बीच सीधी टक्कर है। 10 सीटों पर दो से ज्यादा उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। जिला परिषद में 17 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में से निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या 4 में दरिया कंवर के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने के बाद परिषद के 16 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 46 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में रहे हैं। चुनाव मैदान में रहे अभ्यर्थियों को चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन कर दिया गया। नामांकन वापसी के दिन मान मनोवल का दौर चलता रहा।

सात पंचायत समितियों में 284 अभ्यर्थी चुनावी मैदान में
इसी प्रकार जिले की 7 पंचायत समितियों में कुल 111 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में से 3 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में अभ्यर्थी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए हैं। शेष रहे कुल 108 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के लिए नाम वापसी के बाद 284 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में रहे है। चुनाव मैदान में रहे सभी अभ्यर्थियों को चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन कर दिया गया। पंचायत समिति मोहनगढ़ 39 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में रहे हैं। इसी नाचना में 34, सांकड़ा समिति में 43, भणियाणा में 44, फतेहगढ़ में 37, जैसलमेर में 45, सम समिति में नाम वापसी के बाद 42 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में रहे हैं।

सम, भणियाणा व सांकड़ा समिति में कांग्रेस भारी
इन चुनावों में भाजपा शुरूआत में ही पिछड़ती नजर आ रही है। सम, भणियाणा व सांकड़ा समिति में सभी सीटों पर भाजपा उम्मीदवार भी नहीं उतार पाई। कुछ जगह नामांकन खारिज हो गए। नामांकन वापसी के बाद सम समिति में चार सीटों पर भाजपा दौड़ में भी नहीं है। वहीं सांकड़ा व भणियाणा में छह सीटों पर भाजपा के उम्मीदवार ही नहीं है। इन तीन समितियों के अलावा जैसलमेर व नाचना में कांग्रेस भारी है और फतेहगढ़ व मोहनगढ़ में कड़ी टक्कर है।
भाजपा सीधे तौर पर 13 सीटों पर ही लड़ेगी चुनाव
जिला परिषद की 17 सीटों में से दो सीटों पर भाजपा ने उम्मीदवार ही नहीं उतारे और दो सीटों पर नामांकन खारिज हो गए। ऐसे में अब भाजपा 13 सीटों पर ही फाइट में है और उसे इसमें से ही बहुमत हासिल करना होगा। दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस के शुरूआती रुझान उसके पक्ष में आए हैं। अब उनकी आपसी लड़ाई उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचा सकती है।

जैसलमेर | पंचायतीराज में मजबूत कही जा रही कांग्रेस को अब अपनों से ही खतरा है। कांग्रेस की गुटबाजी इस चरम पर पहुंच गई कि एक दूसरे को हराने के प्रयास शुरू हो गए। जैसलमेर विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के बागी ज्यादा नजर आ रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि पंचायत समिति सम में वार्ड नं. 7 से विधायक रूपाराम ने केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद के भाई अमरदीन को टिकट नहीं दिया। इस वजह से दोनों के बीच लड़ाई बढ़ गई। अमरदीन फकीर इसी वार्ड से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के सामने निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में उतर गए। इतना ही नहीं पंचायत समिति जैसलमेर के तीन वार्डों में फकीर परिवार के तीन सदस्य निर्दलीय के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

फकीर परिवार की कांग्रेस से बगावत, परिवार के चार सदस्य निर्दलीय खड़े
अब यह स्पष्ट है कि फकीर परिवार की ओर से कांग्रेस से ही बगावत की जा रही है। जिला प्रमुख सीट की लड़ाई इस हद तक आगे बढ़ गई है कि कांग्रेस की हार भी स्वीकार है। वर्षो से कांग्रेस पार्टी की धुरी माने जाने वाले फकीर परिवार को 20 सालों में पहली बार कड़ी टक्कर मिली है। जानकारी के अनुसार जिला परिषद के विभिन्न वार्डों में निर्दलीयों के सहारे राजनीति करने का प्रयास किया जा सकता है। बताया जा रहा है जैसलमेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की कई सीटों पर निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में डटे हुए हैं, यहां वोटों का स्विंग करवाया जा सकता है। यही हालात पोकरण विधानसभा में भी है और वहां भी बड़ा उलटफेर हो सकता है।

