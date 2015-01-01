पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेज दाखिला:शहर के दोनों कॉलेज में आवेदन तिथि 16 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर 8 जनवरी की

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • 8 जनवरी तक होंगे फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए आवेदन

स्थानीय मिश्रीलाल सांवल राजकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय जैसलमेर मे स्नातक कला, विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकायों के प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेशित छात्राओं के मूल दस्तावेज सत्यापन तिथि आयुक्तालय काॅलेज शिक्षा जयपुर द्वारा 16 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर 8 जनवरी 2021 कर दी गई है। इस सत्र के पहले साल की अंतिम प्रवेश सूची में शामिल छात्राएं अब 8 जनवरी तक अपने मूल दस्तावेज का सत्यापन एवं दस्तावेजों की स्वहस्ताक्षरित प्रतिलिपियां महाविद्यालय में उपस्थित होकर जमा करवा सकती है।

उचित दस्तावेजों के अभाव एवं दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करवाने की स्थिति में प्रवेश निरस्त भी किया जा सकता है। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के अनुसार छात्राओं को मास्क पहनना एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। महाविद्यालय प्राचार्य डॉ महेंद्रसिंह जाट ने बताया कि स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया जारी है लेकिन अभी तक हिंदी साहित्य एवं राजनीतिक विज्ञान में प्रवेश के लिए आवश्यक न्यूनतम संख्या में भी आवेदन प्राप्त नहीं हुए है। उन्होंने छात्राओं एवं अभिभावकों से इन विषयों में प्रवेश लेने का निवेदन किया।

नोडल अधिकारी स्नातक अजय कुमार ने बताया कि छात्राओं को 10वीं एवं 12वीं की अंकतालिकाएं, टीसी, चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र, माइग्रेशन प्रमाण पत्र, मूल निवास प्रमाण पत्र, जाति प्रमाण पत्र एवं अन्य प्रमाण पत्राें की 3-3 स्वहस्ताक्षरित प्रतिलिपियां आवेदन फाॅर्म की हार्ड काॅपी एवं उक्त सभी मूल दस्तावेज अपने साथ लाने होंगे।

छात्रवृति नोडल प्रभारी प्रोफेसर हीरालाल ने मुख्यमंत्री उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृति योजना वर्ष 2020-21 में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं से आवेदन पत्र भरने से पूर्व योजनाओं से संबंधित दिशा निर्देश, नियम एवं संलग्न किए जाने वाले दस्तावेजों की भली भांति अध्ययन कर ही निर्धारित अवधि 31 दिसंबर से पूर्व ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने का आह्वान किया।

