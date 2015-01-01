पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐतिहासिक विरासत:पुरातत्व विभाग व जन उपेक्षा से खंडहर हो रही प्राचीन छतरियां

लाठी4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में स्थित ठाकुर दानसिंह की बनी कई सालों पुरानी प्राचीन छतरियां खंडहर में तब्दील हो रही है। ऐतिहासिक छतरियों के संरक्षण व मरम्मत को लेकर पुरातत्व विभाग की ओर से कोई रुचि नहीं ली जा रही है। इससे प्राचीन छतरियां दिनों दिन जर्जर हो रही है। कई छतरियां जमींदोज होने के कगार पर है। सरकारी अनदेखी के साथ जन उपेक्षा ने उनके अस्तित्व के लिए कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए हैं।

प्राचीन छतरियां देखभाल के अभाव में जर्जर हो रही है। कस्बे के दानसिंह ठाकुर के तालाब के पास मनी छतरियां बदहाल हो चुकी है। गांव के बुजुर्ग बताते हैं कि छतरियों की बनावट बहुत ही आकर्षित मन मोहित थी। परंतु उपेक्षा देखभाल के अभाव में छतरियां का अस्तित्व मिटने की कगार पर है, कस्बे में स्थित महाराजा दानसिंह के छतरियों की आज पूजा की जाती है। इतिहास की साक्षी इन छतरियों का बारिशों से कलात्मक

चित्रकारी देखते ही बनती है। लेकिन यह चित्रकारी भी अब धूमिल हो रही है। पुरातत्व विभाग इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।बढ़ती आबादी से असामाजिक तत्व में अतिक्रमण की होड़ लगी हुई है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की कई वर्षों पहले बनी छतरियां तालाब की जमीन पर असामाजिक तत्वों ऐतिहासिक विरासत को खत्म करने में लगे हुए हैं। सरकार व प्रशासन को ऐसे मामलों को गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए। ग्रामीणों ने महाराजा दानसिंह महापुरुषों की बनी छतरियां का सीमांकन करवाकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की है।

