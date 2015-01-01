पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:आर्मी कमांडर ने कोणार्क कोर की सैन्य तैयारियों को देखा

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
दक्षिण कमान के जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग इन चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सीपी मोहंती ने जैसलमेर के सैन्य स्टेशनों का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कोणार्क कोर की परिचालन तत्परता और तैयारियों की भी समीक्षा की। सेना कमांडर ने किसी भी सुरक्षा चुनौतियों का सामना करने और राष्ट्र की संप्रभुता बनाए रखने के लिए अपने समर्पित प्रयासों और प्रशिक्षण के उच्च मानकों के लिए सभी रैंकों की सराहना की।

उन्होंने भविष्य के युद्धों के लिए परिचालन संबंधी तैयारियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने और उच्च स्तर की व्यावसायिकता हासिल करने के लिए सभी रैंकों का आह्वान किया। इस दौरान जनरल ऑफिसर को कोणार्क कोर के जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अनिल पुरी ने एकीकृत युद्ध अभ्यास के लिए ट्राई सर्विसेज सिनर्जी विकसित करने के लिए चल रहे सैन्य अभ्यास पर जानकारी दी गई।

जनरल ऑफिसर ने परिचालन क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए आधुनिक दिन तकनीक के उपयोग के महत्व पर भी प्रकाश डाला। उन्होंने कोविड 19 से लड़ने के लिए उच्च शारीरिक अवस्था और मानसिक मजबूती की आवश्यकता पर भी जोर दिया।

