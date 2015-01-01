पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाचना में उलटफेर:भाजपा की क्रॉस वोटिंग से रूपाराम गुट के भूपेन्द्र बने उप जिला प्रमुख, भणियाणा व नाचना में उलटफेर

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • भूपेन्द्र बारूपाल 8, कांग्रेस के कानभारती 5 व भाजपा के जितेन्द्र को 4 वोट

जिले की राजनीति में लगातार भूचाल आ रहे हैं। जिला परिषद में जहां भाजपा ने अपना कर्ज उतारते हुए रूपाराम गुट की ओर से उप जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए खड़े हुए भूपेन्द्र बारूपाल को चार वोट देकर जीत दिला दी। वहीं भाजपा के प्रत्याशी को केवल 4 वोट ही मिले।

इस बीच कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार कानभारती 5 पर ही अटके रहे। पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान पद को लेकर कोई विशेष बदलाव नहीं हुआ था लेकिन उप प्रधान में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला। पोकरण क्षेत्र की दो पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा के उप प्रधान बने, जबकि यहां कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिला हुआ था। चार समितियों में कांग्रेस के प्रधान बने हैं लेकिन कांग्रेस दो समितियों में ही उप प्रधान बनाने में सफल हो पाई। ऐसे में पंचायत समितियों में उप प्रधान के स्कोर में भाजपा के खाते में 5 और कांग्रेस के खाते में सिर्फ दो समितियां आई।

एक दिन पहले प्रमुख चुनाव में भाजपा को 8 की जगह 12 वोट मिले। रूपाराम गुट के चारों सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग करते हुए भाजपा का जिला प्रमुख बनवा दिया। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को भाजपा ने इस कर्ज को वापस उतारने की कोशिश की। 3 बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ। यहां भाजपा ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की और कांग्रेस के बागी उम्मीदवार भूपेन्द्र बारूपाल को उप जिला प्रमुख बनवा दिया। भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 4, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 5 और भूपेन्द्र को 8 मत मिले।

कांग्रेस के दोनों गुटों के आवेदन
शुक्रवार को उप प्रमुख के चुनाव होने थे। सुबह 10 बजे नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। आज भी कांग्रेस में कहीं समझौता नजर नहीं आया। फकीर गुट की ओर से कांग्रेस का सिंबल कानभारती को दिया गया और नामांकन करवाया गया। वहीं भाजपा ने जितेन्द्र कुमार को मैदान में उतारा। इस बीच रूपाराम गुट की ओर से भूपेन्द्र बारूपाल ने नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया।

फकीर समर्थकों ने हयात को घर में घुसकर पीटा

जैसलमेर के ढिब्बा पाड़ा में रहने वाले परिवादी हयात ने शहर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया। रिपोर्ट में हयात ने बताया कि ढ़िब्बा पाड़ा में उसके रहवासी मकान में घुसकर अब्बद कोटवाल, उर्स खान, साहिल सहित अन्य ने मारपीट की व अलमारी में रखे पैसे छीनकर ले गए। जानकारी के अनुसार हयात रूपाराम की जीत को लेकर उत्साहित था तथा जश्न मना रहा था। इतने में ही फकीर समर्थक अब्बास कोटवाल वहां पहुंचा तथा हयात के साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। जिसके बाद उसने पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दी। पुलिस ने धारा 143, 323, 382, 458 व 428 में मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पंचायत समितियों में फकीर को फिर लगा झटका
चार समितियों में कांग्रेस प्रधान बनाने में सफल हुई थी। लेकिन उप प्रधान निर्वाचन के तहत दो समितियों में कांग्रेस को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। ये दोनों समितियां पोकरण क्षेत्र से थी, इस वजह से इसे फकीर परिवार को बड़ा झटका माना जा रहा है। भणियाणा व नाचना में बहुमत के बावजूद कांग्रेस अपना उप प्रधान नहीं बना सकी। यहां भाजपा ने बाजी मार ली। ऐसे में अब 7 समितियों में से 5 में भाजपा के और दो में कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान बने हैं।

यहां राजनीतिक प्रदूषण और वंशवाद चल रहा था : महेन्द्र

भाजपा के चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक एवं नगरपरिषद पाली के पूर्व सभापति महेन्द्र बोहरा ने कहा कि जैसलमेर में पिछले 20 साल से एक परिवार का कब्जा था। जनता पूरी तरह से त्रस्त थी।लोगों ने इस तड़प के चलते अच्छी वोटिंग भाजपा के पक्ष में की। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतापपुरी महाराज के साथ केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत, कैलाश चौधरी, पूर्व विधायक सांगसिंह भाटी, छोटूसिंह भाटी व शैतानसिंह राठौड़ व कार्यकर्ताओं की पूरी टीम ने योगदान दिया

परिस्थितियां अनुकूल नहीं थी: प्रतापपुरी महाराज
संत प्रतापपुरी ने कहा कि जब जिला परिषद की कमान उन्होंने संभाली तब न तो साधन थे और न ही परिस्थितियां अनुकूल थी। इसकी वजह यह थी कि पंचायतीराज के जो परिसीमन किए गए थे वे कांग्रेस ने अपने अनुसार किए थे। भाजपा के पास संसाधनों की कमी थी जबकि कांग्रेस सत्ता में थी तो सरकारी मशीनरी व सांधन उनके पक्ष में थे। भाजपा तो शुरूआती दौड़ में ही पिछड़ गई थी जब जिला परिषद की 13 सीटों पर ही चुनाव लड़ रही थी।

