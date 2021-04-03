पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार:गाड़ी का बिल पास करने मांगी 4 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत, उप निदेशक गिरफ्तार

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • एसीबी की टीम ने आयुर्वेद विभाग के उपनिदेशक को रंगे हाथों पकड़ा

जैसलमेर के आयुर्वेद विभाग में उपनिदेशक के पद पर कार्यरत डॉ. रोशनलाल शर्मा को एसीबी ने गुरूवार शाम अपने विभाग में ही टेंडर पर लगी गाड़ी का बिल पास करने की एवज में 4 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

एसीबी के उप अधीक्षक अनिल पुरोहित के नेतृत्व में टीम ने कार्रवाई की। परिवादी मदनलाल माली की गाड़ी का टेंडर आयुर्वेद विभाग में हुआ था। टेंडर में 750 किलोमीटर तक गाड़ी चलाने के लिए 12 हजार रुपए तय हुए थे। इस पर आयुर्वेद विभाग के उपनिदेशक द्वारा हर महीने 4 हजार रुपए की डिमांड की गई।

बिल पास करने की एवज में मांगी गई रिश्वत राशि को मदनलाल देने पहुंचा। आयुर्वेद विभाग के उपनिदेशक के कमरे में उसने एसीबी द्वारा दिए पैसे रिश्वत के रूप में दिए। इसकेे बाद एसीबी ने कार्रवाई करते हुए उपनिदेशक रोशनलाल शर्मा के पास से पैसे बरामद कर हाथ धुलवाए। इसमें पैसों पर लगा रंग भी आ गया। इसकेे बाद एसीबी ने उपनिदेशक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

उपनिदेशक रोशनलाल पर भ्रष्टाचार के गंभीर आराेप
आयुर्वेद विभाग में उपनिदेशक के पद पर कार्यरत रोशनलाल शर्मा पर भ्रष्टाचार के कई आरोप लगाए गए। शर्मा पर अपने विभाग के अधिकांश कर्मचारियों को उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए डराकर पैसे मांगने का भी आरोप है। बताया जाता है कि रोशनलाल द्वारा निरीक्षण कर अनुपस्थित कर्मचारी को भी कार्रवाई के नाम पर डराकर चौथ वसूली की जाती थी।

एसीबी टीम ने पहले की जांच, फिर की कार्रवाई
परिवादी मदनलाल माली ने उपनिदेशक द्वारा रिश्वत मांगने की रिपोर्ट एसीबी में दी। जिस पर एसीबी ने रिश्वत के मामले में सत्यापन करवाया गया। रिश्वत मांगने पुष्टि होने पर एसीबी के उप अधीक्षक अनिल पुरोहित के निर्देशन में संग्रामसिंह, नरेंद्रसिंह, शिवप्रताप, किसनाराम, शेराराम व मुकेश शर्मा द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए उपनिदेशक डॉ रोशनलाल शर्मा को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया गया।

