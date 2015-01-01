पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर प्रचार जारी, जैसलमेर में विधायक तो पोकरण में अब्दुला फील्ड में

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर विधायक रूपाराम धणदे, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अंजना मेघवाल व जिला परिषद वार्ड नंबर 7 से प्रत्याशी हरीश धणदे लगातार ग्रामीण अंचलों में प्रचार कर रहे है। विधायक रूपाराम धणदे ने डाबला, बड़ाबाग, काहला, भू, कीता, रिदवा, भोजासर व हमीरा में मौजिज व वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसजनों के साथ दौरा किया। जिसमें कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की। विधायक रूपाराम धणदे ने बताया कि पंचायतों की सरकार में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिलेगा। विधायक ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की मुख्य समस्याओं को आगामी समय में निराकरण करने का भी भरोसा दिलाया।

पोकरण क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 11 में प्रत्याशी अब्दुला फकीर ने रविवार को स्वामीजी की ढाणी में जनसंपर्क कर आमजन को कांग्रेस के समर्थन में मतदान की अपील की। जिला परिषद चुनाव के प्रत्याशी अब्दुला फकीर ने रविवार को स्वामीजी की ढाणी में जनसंपर्क किया। उन्होंने इस दौरान मनरेगा कार्य में कार्य कर रही महिलाओं को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा आमजन के लिए चलाई गई जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कांग्रेस के समर्थन में मतदान की अपील की। इस अवसर पर प्रत्याशी अब्दुला फकीर के साथ सरपंच कादर खां हिंगोलजा एवं सरदार खां उपस्थित थे।

