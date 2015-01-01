पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:दिव्यांगों को उपकरण बांटने के लिए शिविरों का आयोजन होगा

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 दिसंबर को जैसलमेर व 24 दिसंबर को पोकरण में

भारतीय कृत्रिम अंग निर्माण निगम, सहायक उत्पादन केंद्र चनालोन, माहोली, पंजाब द्वारा सीएसआर योजना के अन्तर्गत इंजीनियर्स लिमिटेड केसीएसआर कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत सहायक उपकरणों का निशुल्क वितरण किया जाएगा। सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग हेमंत सैनी ने बताया कि एलिम्को टीम द्वारा पूर्व में 16 जनवरी 2020 से 17 जनवरी 2020 तक चिह्निकरण शिविरो में चिह्नित किए गए दिव्यांगों को अब 22 दिसंबर को स्थानीय राजकीय काॅलेज स्तरीय कन्या छात्रावास, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग डेडानसर रोड जैसलमेर में तथा 24 दिसंबर को राजकीय अंबेडकर छात्रावास पोकरण में सहायक उपकरण वितरण शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

शिविर में दिव्यांगों को निशुल्क बैसाखी, व्हील चेयर, श्रवण यंत्र, ट्राइसाइकिल, छड़ी आदि का वितरण किया जाएगा। चिह्नित दिव्यांगों से कहा गया है कि निधारित तिथि को सुबह 10 बजे शिविर में उपस्थित होकर अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाएं तथा अपने साथ आवश्यक दस्तावेज की छाया प्रति, आधार कार्ड, विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र, राशन कार्ड, पेंशन पीपीओ तथा विकलांगता दर्शाता हुआ फोटो साथ लाएं अन्यथा अन्य अभ्यर्थी को सामग्री का वितरण कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें