कोविड-19:सीबीएसई ने कोविड-19 को सिलेबस में शामिल किया,वेबसाइट पर कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सैंपल पेपर भी जारी किए

जैसलमेर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के सिलेबस में कोरोना वायरस को शामिल करने का फैसला लिया है। खास बात है कि इस सत्र के पाठ्यक्रम में विद्यार्थियों को यह कोरोना का पाठ आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के माध्यम से पढ़ाया जाएगा। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के मुताबिक कोरोना वायरस को एआई (आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस) से विज्ञान, कला और वाणिज्य तीनों संकाय के स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ेंगे।

इस पाठ में स्टूडेंट्स को कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण और इनसे बचने के उपाए के बारे में बताया जाएगा। बोर्ड के अनुसार स्टूडेंट्स कोरोना वायरस की चुनौतियों के बारे में बेहतर तरीके से समझ पाएंगे। वहीं, कोरोना संकटकाल के दौरान विद्यार्थियों को सुविधा देने के उद्देश्य से सीबीएसई ने जुलाई में ही सिलेबस में 30% कटौती करने की बात कही थी। इससे विद्यार्थियों को काफी हद तक राहत भी मिली थी। इसे लेकर सीबीएसई ने

वेबसाइट पर कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सैंपल पेपर जारी किए हैं, इन सैंपल पेपर्स को सिलेबस में कटौती के आधार पर ही जारी किया गया है। वहीं, परीक्षा में स्कूली विद्यार्थियों को स्किल्ड बेस्ड सब्जेक्ट चुनने का भी विकल्प दिया गया है।

केमेस्ट्री विषय से 3 चैप्टर हटाए
केमेस्ट्री: सिलेबस में कटौती से बारहवीं साइंस के विद्यार्थियों को लाभ मिलेगा। केमेस्ट्री से 3 चैप्टर पोलिमर, कैमेस्ट्री इन एवरीडे लाइफ और प्रिंसिपल प्रोसेस इन आइसोलेशन ऑफ एलिमेंट को हटा दिया है। बड़े टॉपिक में पी-ब्लॉक और बायोमोलिक्यूल से कुछ हिस्सा हटाया गया है।
मैथ्स: विद्यार्थियों को प्रोपर्टीज ऑफ इनवर्स ट्रिग्नोमेट्री, मैट्रिक्स एंड डिटरमिनांट के कुछ हिस्से के साथ डेफमिट एंड इनडेफनिट इंटीग्रल, प्रोबैब्लिटी चैप्टर से बायनामियल डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन और बरनालिस थियोरम को हटाया गया है। इससे विद्यार्थियों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

10वीं-12वीं के विद्यार्थी विलंब शुल्क के साथ आवेदन कर सकेंगे
सीबीएसई की वर्ष 2021 की 10वीं व 12वीं की मुख्य परीक्षाओं के ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया जारी है। सीबीएसई ने शनिवार तक सामान्य शुल्क के साथ आवेदन के लिए मौका दिया था। अब विद्यार्थी विलंब शुल्क के साथ आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसकी अंतिम तिथि 7 नवंबर तय की गई है। कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं के विद्यार्थी 1 नवंबर से विलंब शुल्क 2 हजार रुपए के साथ आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

