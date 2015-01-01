पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन:क्रिसमस व न्यू ईयर की सीजन शुरू, पर्यटन व्यवसाय को राहत की उम्मीद

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना का असर कम होने के बाद स्वर्णनगरी में पहुंचने लगे पर्यटक

स्वर्णनगरी में एक बार फिर सैलानियों की चहल पहल देखने को मिल रही है। इस बार पूरे साल से यह शहर सैलानियों को तरस रहा है। मार्च में शुरू हुए कोरोना ने सर्वाधिक नुकसान पर्यटन को पहुंचाया। उसके बाद तो सैलानियों के कदम पूरी तरह से रुक गए। शुरूआत में ऑफ सीजन होने के चलते ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ा लेकिन जुलाई में सीजन शुरू होने की उम्मीद थी मगर सैलानी नहीं आए।

कोरोना चरम पर था। इसके बाद दिवाली सीजन से उम्मीद थी और उम्मीद से कहीं ज्यादा सैलानी पहुंचे। हालांकि चार दिन सीजन चलने के बाद गुजरात में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया जिससे एकाएक सैलानी वापस लौट गए। हालांकि चार दिन में बड़ी तादाद में सैलानी पहुंचने से कुछ हद तक पर्यटन व्यवसायियों को राहत मिली थी। अब क्रिसमस व न्यू ईयर की सीजन शुरू हो चुकी है और सैलानियों की आवक भी, ऐसे में अब इस पूरे साल की भरपाई होने की उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है। पर्यटकों के पहुंचने से बाजारों में रौनक लौटने लगी है।

प्रार्थना यही, कोरोना शांत रहे
पर्यटन व्यवसायी इस सीजन को लेकर उत्साहित है। उनकी प्रार्थना यही है कि कोरोना शांत रहे ताकि सीजन में किसी भी तरह का व्यवधान नहीं आए। दिवाली सीजन में आए व्यवधान से कुछ ही दिन सीजन चली और उसके बाद एकाएक आवक कम हो गई। फिलहाल शुरूआत बेहतर है। बताया जा रहा है कि सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही सैलानियों की आवक भी बढ़ेगी। वर्तमान में जैसलमेर सहित देश भर में कोरोना का असर कम भी हुआ है।

होटल व रिसोर्ट्स में तैयारियां शुरू

दिवाली की सीजन बेहतर रहने के बाद अब क्रिसमस व नए साल की सीजन से काफी उम्मीद हैं। होटल व रिसोट्र्स तैयार हैं। कुछ में बुकिंग भी हो चुकी है। इस सीजन के दौरान अधिकांश सैलानी अपने निजी वाहनों से जैसलमेर आते हैं। फ्लाइट्स व ट्रेन भी शुरू है। दिवाली सीजन में रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस चालू नहीं थी। लेकिन इस बार वह भी है। जिसके चलते सीजन और भी बेहतर रहने की संभावना है।

15 से 31 दिसंबर तक रहेगी सीजन कोरोना का असर कम, हजारों पर्यटकों के आने की संभावना

स्वर्णनगरी में जुलाई से मार्च तक सीजन रहती है। इस दौरान सबसे बड़ी सीजन नए साल की रहती है। करीब 15 से 20 दिन तक देश के कोने कोने से सैलानी जैसलमेर आते हैं। इसमें सर्वाधिक गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब व दिल्ली के होते हैं। इस सीजन के दौरान लाखों सैलानी जैसलमेर आते हैं। कोरोना का असर कम हो चुका है, शहर में भी और बाहरी राज्यों व जिलों में भी, ऐसे में अब सैलानियों के आने की उम्मीद जगी है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस बार बुकिंग तो ज्यादा नहीं है लेकिन दिवाली सीजन की तरह एकाएक सीजन का आगाज होगा और करीब 15 दिन तक स्वर्णनगरी में सैलानियों की भीड़ रहेगी।

यह साल पूरी तरह से काेरोना की भेंट चढ़ चुका था। दिवाली सीजन से कुछ राहत मिली थी और अब नए साल की सीजन से भरपाई की संभावना है। वर्तमान में कोरोना का असर भी कम है, ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि अच्छी तादाद में सैलानी आएंगे। आगामी दिनों की बुकिंग्स भी आ रही है।
मयंक भाटिया, पर्यटन व्यवसायी

