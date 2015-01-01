पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:मोटरसाइकिल व ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में भिड़ंत, एक की मौत, एक घायल

मोहनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नहरी क्षेत्र में मोटरसाइकिल व ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की भिड़ंत होने से एक की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार मोहनगढ़ से अपने घर जाते समय ओवरटेक करते समय ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के पीछे भिड़ंत हो गई। इससे बाइक सवार नानकसिंह (19) पुत्र सतनामसिंह निवासी जीरो आरडी की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं जीरो आरडी निवास कालूसिंह (23) पुत्र बूटासिंह गंभीर घायल हो गया। इसे प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जैसलमेर रैफर कर दिया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के साथ ही मोहनगढ़ पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा घायल युवक के बयान लेकर जांच शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें