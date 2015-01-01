पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:सीएमएचओ ने जवाहर अस्पताल का किया निरीक्षण, पीएमओ को दिए निर्देश,कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम एवं बचाव के लिए व्यवस्थाओं का लिया जायजा

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं बचाव के लिए जवाहर अस्पताल में की गई व्यवस्थाओं का सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहू द्वारा निरीक्षण कर जायजा लिया गया। उन्होंने जवाहर अस्पताल के आईसीयू वार्ड, वेंटिलेटरों की वर्तमान स्थिति, अन्य उपकरणों की उपलब्धता आदि का सूक्ष्मता से निरीक्षण किया। डाॅ. साहू ने पीएमओ डाॅ. जे आर पंवार को चिकित्सकों एवं पेरामेडिकल स्टाॅफ द्वारा सदैव मुस्तैद रहते हुए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं बचाव संबंधी गतिविधियों का पूर्ण सतर्कता पूर्वक क्रियान्वयन करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने पीएमओ डाॅ. पंवार को जिला अस्पताल की सफाई व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाए रखने तथा प्रतिदिन

दो बार चिकित्सा संस्थान के संक्रमण मुक्त करने संबंधी कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने चिकित्सालय के समस्त बाथरूमों व टॉयलेट की नियमित सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान देने, मरीजों के लिए साफ सुथरी चादरें उपलब्ध करवाने के भी निर्देश दिए। डाॅ. साहू द्वारा जिला अस्पताल की एमसीएच यूनिट का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान डाॅ. सलीम जावेद व डाॅ. अशोक भी साथ थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें