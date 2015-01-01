पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शीतलहर से सर्दी बढ़ी, पारा 24 डिग्री पहुंचा, मौसम में आए बदलाव से शीत लहर चली, असर दिखाने लगी सर्दी

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर में मौसम में लगातार परिवर्तन देखे जा रहे है। शुक्रवार को दिनभर चली शीतलहर ने आमजन को ठिठुरा दिया। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24.7 व न्यूनतम तापमान 13.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। कुछ दिन पहले तक तापमान लगातार चढ़ रहा था लेकिन पिछले दिनों अचानक सर्दी ने जोर पकड़ लिया है। इसके साथ ही चल रही ठंडी हवाओं ने आमजन को ठिठुरा दिया है।

जैसलमेर में शुक्रवार को सुबह होने के साथ ही धूप का असर बेअसर रहा। दोपहर में चली शीतलहर ने धूप का असर पूरी तरह से खत्म कर दिया। शीतलहर ने दोपहर में सर्दी का अहसास करवा दिया। मौसम में लगातार बदलाव हो रहा है। जिसके चलते अब लोगों में मौसमी बीमारियों का भी डर है।

शहर में गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ने से बिक्री में तेजी
सर्दी का असर बढ़ने के साथ ही जैसलमेर शहर में गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों में अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी जा सकती है। सर्दी का सितम बढ़ने के साथ ही लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े पहनने शुरू कर दिए थे। लेकिन अब तेज सर्दी होने के कारण ऊनी कपड़ों की खरीददारी लगातार बढ़ रही है।

तापमान में उतार चढ़ाव जारी
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
1 दिसंबर 31.5 13.0
2 दिसंबर 31.6 13.0
3 दिसंबर 33.6 13.0
4 दिसंबर 30.6 16.6
5 दिसंबर 29.5 16.0
6 दिसंबर 29.6 14.3
7 दिसंबर 31.4 14.8
8 दिसंबर 31.1 16.4
9 दिसंबर 25.5 13.0
10 दिसंबर 25.9 12.8
11 दिसंबर 24.7 13.5

