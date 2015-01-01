पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरातत्व विभाग:कलेक्टर मोदी ने किया पर्यटक स्थलों का दौरा, निर्माण कार्य देखा

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2019-20 की बजट घोषणा में संरक्षित स्मारक प्राचीन गांव खाभा, जैसलमेर के संरक्षण, मरम्मत एवं जीर्णोद्धार कार्य के लिए किए गए बजट आवंटन एवं विकास कार्य को पूर्ण करवाए जाने के संबंध मं कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ में जिले के पर्यटक स्थल कुलधरा, प्राचीन गांव खाभा एवं आसपास के गांवों का दौरा किया। कलेक्टर मोदी ने कुलधरा में हो रहे निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया।

साफ सफाई एवं पर्यटक स्थल को बेहतर बनाने के लिए पुरातत्व विभाग के अधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिए। साथ ही गांव खाभा स्थित खाभा फोर्ट पहुंचकर किले की मरम्मत एवं निर्माण व्यवस्था देखी और पर्यटक स्थल पर साफ सफाई रखने के निर्देश दिए। मोदी ने पर्यटक स्थलों पर रखी सभी वस्तुओं के सामने उनकी विषय वस्तु की जानकारी देने के लिए संदर्भ सहित भूमिका लिखने, पर्यटक स्थलों पर सुरक्षाकर्मी एवं मार्गदर्शक रखने आदि के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं एवं प्रभारी अधिकारी अशोक कुमार, पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग जोधपुर के अधीक्षक बाबूलाल मौर्य, पुरातत्व विभाग जयपुर के सहायक अभियंता अनिल कुमार मित्तल, जैसलमेर विकास समिति के सचिव चंद्रप्रकाश व्यास मौजूद थे।

