पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना बचाव जागरूकता:पर्यटन सीजन को देखते हुए शहर में आज से चलेगा कोरोना बचाव जागरूकता अभियान

जैसलमेर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी के निर्देशों की पालना में वर्तमान में त्योहारों एवं पर्यटकों के आगमन के कारण लोगों के जगह जगह एकत्रित होने एवं बाजारों, पर्यटक स्थलों तथा अन्य महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों पर भीड़ बढ़ने से कोरोना के संक्रमण के बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए शहर में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के उपायों को अनिवार्य रूप से प्रयोग किया जाना सुनिश्चित करने, अभियान के रूप में लोगों को प्रेरित करने, इन उपायों के प्रयोग करने में लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कार्रवाई करने के लिए वार्ड वार प्रभारी अधिकारी एवं निरीक्षण अधिकारी नियुक्त किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें