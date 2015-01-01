पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परीक्षा:सीटीईटी परीक्षा:31 जनवरी को देश के 112 शहरों में आयोजित होगी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीबीएसई की ओर से केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा यानी सीटीईटी देशभर के 112 शहराें में 31 जनवरी रविवार काे आयाेजित की जाएगी। सीबीएसई ने नाेटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया हैं। परीक्षा पहले 5 जुलाई काे हाेनी थी। लेकिन, प्रशासनिक कारणाें से इसे स्थगित कर दिया था। अब यह परीक्षा 31 जनवरी काे हाेगी। साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग और अन्य सुरक्षा कारणाें के चलते अब यह परीक्षा 135 शहराें पर हाेगी।

जबकि पहले यह परीक्षा 112 शहराें में हाेनी थी। इस परीक्षा के लिए नए शहर भी बनाए हैं। शहरों की सूची सीटीईटी बेवसाइट www.ctet.nic.in पर उपलब्ध है। परीक्षा शहर के लिए विकल्प बदलने के लिए उम्मीदवारों से बड़ी संख्या में अनुरोध प्राप्त हुए है। ऐसे में काेविड-19 के कारण उम्मीदवारों को होने वाली कठिनाई को ध्यान में रखते हुए केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड ने विकल्प में सुधार के लिए एक माैका दिया है। जहां से वे सीटीईटी परीक्षा में उपस्थित हाेना चाहते है। जो उम्मीदवार अपने परीक्षा शहर को बदलना चाहते हैं। वे 16 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन सुधार कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें