पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोरोनाकाल में 100 करोड़ का नुकसान झेला, अब पर्यटकों के आने से राहत

जैसलमेर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जैसलमेर. शहर में साेनार दुर्ग का भ्रमण करने पहुंचे सैलानी।
  • कोरोनाकाल के बाद पहली बार पर्यटकों की भीड़, दिसंबर से सीजन शुरू होने से पहले पर्यटन की संभावनाएं बढ़ी

कोरोना काल में जैसलमेर को यदि सर्वाधिक नुकसान हुआ है तो वह है पर्यटन व्यवसाय। नुकसान का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है और अभी भी हो रहा है। जानकारों के अनुसार कोरोना की वजह से पर्यटन को होने वाले नुकसान की समय सीमा एक साल और है, इसकी वजह विदेशी पर्यटकों का नहीं आना। संभवतया आगामी 6 माह तक तो विदेशी सैलानी यहां नहीं आ पाएंगे।

कोरोना की वजह से पिछले 8 माह में 100 करोड़ से अधिक का नुकसान झेल चुके पर्यटन व्यवसाय को अब ऑक्सीजन मिलती नजर आ रही है। दिवाली सीजन पर सैलानियों से स्वर्णनगरी गुलजार हो गई और बड़ी तादाद में सैलानी जैसलमेर पहुंच रहे हैं। दिवाली के अगले दिन से गुजराती पर्यटकों की सीजन शुरू होती है। इसी सीजन से पर्यटन व्यवसायियों को उम्मीद थी।

कोरोना की वजह से पर्यटन सीजन की शुरूआत पूरी तरह से पिट चुकी थी। जुलाई माह में आम तौर पर सीजन की शुरूआत होती है लेकिन इस बार जुलाई से अक्टूबर माह तक बिल्कुल ही सैलानी नहीं आ पाए। नवंबर माह में मामूली शुरूआत हुई। इसे देखकर दिवाली सीजन में कम ही सैलानियों के आने की उम्मीद थी। लेकिन तीन दिन में बड़ी तादाद में आए सैलानी यहां के पर्यटन व्यवसायियों की उम्मीद से ज्यादा है और उनके चेहरे खिल उठे हैं।
एक सप्ताह तक चलती है दिवाली की सीजन
दिवाली के अगले दिन से गुजराती सैलानियों की आवक शुरू होती है। पार्किंग में 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा गुजरात पासिंग की गाड़ियां नजर आती है। यह सीजन करीब एक सप्ताह तक चलती है। शुरूआती तीन दिन बेहतर रहे हैं, ऐसे में आगामी 4-5 दिनों में और भी पर्यटकों के आने की उम्मीद है। उसके बाद देश के अन्य राज्यों से सैलानियों की थोड़ी बहुत आवक जारी रहती है।

दिसंबर की सीजन इससे भी बेहतर रहने की उम्मीद
दीपावली सीजन पर गुजरात के सैलानियों की आवक होने से यहां के पर्यटन व्यवसाय व मंदी झेल रहे बाजार को ऑक्सीजन तो मिल चुकी है, अब संभावना जताई जा रही है कि आगामी दिनों में सैलानियों की आवक जारी रहेगी और क्रिसमस व न्यू ईयर की सीजन इससे भी बेहतर रहने की उम्मीद है। सैलानियों के जो कदम कोरोना की वजह से थम चुके थे अब उनकी चाल जैसलमेर की तरफ बढ़ चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें