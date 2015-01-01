पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का सितम:सर्द हवाओं के कारण दिन का तापमान 3डिग्री गिरकर 18डिग्री पहुंचा, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बढ़ी सर्दी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर में अब सर्दी का सितम बढ़ता जा रहा है। पिछले दिनों जहां दिन में गर्मी व रात को सर्दी का अहसास होता था। लेकिन मंगलवार को अचानक मौसम में आए परिवर्तन से दिन में भी शीतलहर ने आमजन को ठिठुरा दिया। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। जिसके बाद मंगलवार को सुबह दिन उगने के साथ ही चली शीतलहर ने कड़ाके की ठंड का अहसास करवा दिया।

उत्तरी भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी का असर सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। मंगलवार को जहां न्यूनतम तापमान में स्थिरता बनी रही वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। हालांकि दोपहर को धूप भी खिली लेकिन सर्द हवाओं के कारण धूप के असर को पूरी तरह से फीका कर दिया।

क्षेत्र में पिछले दो दिनों से चल रही तेज ठंडी हवाओं ने आमजन को झंकझोर कर रख दिया है। बर्फीली हवाओं के चलते आमजन का घरों से बाहर निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। वहीं शाम के समय चलने वाली तेज हवाओं के कारण आमजन को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। शीत लहर के प्रकोप के चलते आमजन दिन में भी अलाव तापते नजर आ रहे हैं।

वहीं शाम होते ही सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरने लगा है। व्यापारी भी सर्द हवाओं के चलते अपने प्रतिष्ठान जल्दी बंद कर अपने घरों की ओर रुख कर रहे हें।नोख पिछले दो रोज से बर्फीली हवाओं के प्रकोप के चलते उप तहसील क्षेत्र के कई गांव में कोहरे के साथ भयंकर शीतलहर के प्रकोप के चलते ग्रामीण घरों में दुबके रहे।

सुबह वाहनों को शुरू करने में भी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा। उप तहसील क्षेत्र के नेहरू क्षेत्र में धुंध आ जाने के कारण वाहन चालकों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने बताया है कि सोमवार की रात्रि अभी तक की सबसे ठंडी रात साबित हुई। वहीं मंगलवार सुबह से शाम तक सर्द हवाओं का प्रकोप जारी रहा।

सीजन में सैलानियों के लिए स्वागत को जैसलमेर तैयार
जैसलमेर में सर्दी का असर शुरू होने के साथ ही स्वर्णनगरी मौसम के लिहाज से पूरी तरह से तैयार है। सर्द मौसम की शुरूआत होने के साथ ही सैलानी जैसलमेर पहुंचने शुरू हो गए है। हालांकि अभी तक यहां आने वाले सैलानियों की संख्या कम है। लेकिन सर्दी का मौसम शुरू होने के साथ ही पर्यटन व्यवसायियों के चेहरे पर रौनक आ गई है। इसके साथ ही सैलानियों के स्वागत के लिए पर्यटन व्यवसायी पूरी तरह से जुट गए है ताकि यहां आने वाले सैलानियों को पूरा लुत्फ दिया जा सके।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण नवंबर से शुरू हुआ सर्दी का असर
जैसलमेर में इस बार सर्दी का असर नवंबर से ही शुरू हो गया है। आमतौर पर जैसलमेर में दिसंबर माह के अंत तक सर्दी का असर शुरू होता है। लेकिन इस बार दो पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से इस बाद सर्दी का असर जल्द ही शुरू हो गया।

अब दिसंबर में इस बार सर्दी के और तेज होने की संभावनाएं है। इस बार सर्दी तेज होने के कारण सभी रिकॉर्ड टूटने की संभावनाएं है।

उत्तरी भारत में बर्फबारी से बढ़ी ठंडक

पिछले दिनों से उत्तरी भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण जैसलमेर में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। जिससे स्वर्णनगरी में भी शीतलहर का प्रकोप शुरू हो गया है। आगामी समय में सर्दी के तेवर और बढ़ने की संभावना है। जिससे इस बार स्वर्णनगरी के सैलानियों से गुलजार होने की पूरी उम्मीद है।

