प्रदर्शन:पानी के लिए किसानों का धरना-प्रदर्शन

रामगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बाबा रामदेव शाखा की 35 आरडी हैड पर भारतीय किसान संघ के बैनर तले किसानों ने नहरों में सिंचाई का पानी उपलब्ध कराने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। मुख्य अभियंता को भेजे ज्ञापन में बताया कि पोंग डेम में पानी कम होने के कारण 9 बारी की जगह 7 बारी का रेगुलेशन निर्धारित किया गया है। जिसमें दो बारी चार समूह में तथा शेष पांच बारी तीन समूह में चलाना तय किया गया। किसानों ने बताया िक इस बार

नहरी विभाग के अधिकारियों की अनदेखी व उदासीनता के कारण अधिक क्षति हुई है। दो बारी में चार समूहों में चलने वाले पानी की बारीबंदी का समय निकल चुका है लेकिन कई माईनरों में सिंचाई तो क्या पीने लायक पानी भी नहीं चल पाया है। जिससे नाराज किसानों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए नहरी विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचित किया। जिस पर अधिशाषी अभियंता एचके खरे मौके पर पहुंचे और किसानों से समझाइश

कर 6 नवंबर से आसूतार वितरिका व रिड़मल माईनर में सिंचाई का पानी चलाने का आश्वासन दिया। भारतीय किसान संघ के जिला मंत्री वैणसिंह, तहसील अध्यक्ष किशनाराम, गंगाराम गोदारा, सहमंत्री कुंभाराम, कैलाश रिणवा मौजूद रहे।

