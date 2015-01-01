पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन:बाजार में वाहनों की अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग, हादसे के इंतजार में प्रशासन

सेड़वा4 घंटे पहले
सेड़वा के मुख्य बाजार में दिनभर वाहनों की पार्किंग होने से सड़क मार्ग पर जाम लगा रहता है तथा गलत साइड से चलने वाले वाहनों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने से कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। उपखंड मुख्यालय सेड़वा से गुजरने वाले भारत माला हाइवे पर वाहनों को पार्किंग करने तथा बाजार की अन्य भीड़भाड़ वाली सड़कों पर मनमर्जी से वाहन खड़ा कर देने एवं गलत साइड से चलने वाले वाहनों से कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो

सकता है। कस्बे की यातायात व्यवस्था रामभरोसे है। उपखंड के सोनड़ी रोड, सालारिया रोड तथा भारत माला सड़क पर दिनभर वाहनों की पार्किंग होने से सड़क पर चलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। प्रशासन वाहनों को हटाने के नाम पर सवारियों को उतार चढ़ाव करने वाली बसों पर कार्रवाई इतिश्री कर लेती है।

