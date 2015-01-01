पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान व उप प्रधान ने सत्ता संभाली:जिला परिषद में जिला प्रमुख और 5 पंचायत समितियों के प्रधानों ने किया कार्यभार ग्रहण

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • जैसलमेर, सम, सांकड़ा, मोहनगढ़ व फतेहगढ़ पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान व उप प्रधान ने सत्ता संभाली

पंचायती राज चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद नव निर्वाचित हुए नए जिला प्रमुख व 5 पंचायत समितियों के प्रधानों ने अपना पदभार ग्रहण किया। शनिवार को शुभ मुहूर्त में जैसलमेर की रसाल कंवर, सम के तनसिंह, सांकड़ा के भगवतसिंह, मोहनगढ़ की कृष्णा चौधरी व फतेहगढ़ के प्रधान जनक सिंह ने अपना पदभार ग्रहण किया।

जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह व उप जिला प्रमुख भूपेंद्र बारूपाल ने जिला परिषद में सदस्यों व प्रधानों की उपस्थिति में ज्वाइन की। कार्यभार संभालने से पहले विधिवत पूजा अर्चना की गई। पंडित आनन्द ओझा ने वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजा करवाई।

इस दौरान महंत प्रतापपुरी, उपजिला प्रमुख भूपेंद्र बारूपाल, सम प्रधान तनसिंह, सांकड़ा प्रधान भगवतसिंह, फतेहगढ़ प्रधान जनकसिंह, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अंजना मेघवाल, हरीश धणदे, मनोहरसिंह अड़बाला, पूर्व विधायक सांगसिंह भाटी, पूर्व विधायक छोटूसिंह भाटी, पूर्व विधायक शैतानसिंह राठौड़, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश शारदा, महेंद्र व्यास, पूर्व प्रधान अमरदीन फकीर समर्थक उपस्थित रहे।

जिला प्रमुख ने प्रतापसिंह ने कहा जिले में बहाएंगे विकास की गंगा

पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद जिला परिषद में संबोधन कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। जिसमें जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह ने कहा कि सभी कार्यकर्ताओं व आमजन के भरपूर सहयोग के कारण ही इस मुकाम पर पहुंच पाया हुं। अब भाजपा के नारे के अनुसार सब को साथ लेकर विकास कार्य किए जाएंगे। जिले के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक सरकारी जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की पहुंच सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

जैसलमेर, फतेहगढ़, मोहनगढ़ व सम में भी प्रधानों ने भी कार्यभार संभाला
जिला प्रमुख के साथ ही जैसलमेर, सम, मोहनगढ़ व फतेहगढ़ में भी प्रधानों ने अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के साथ ही कार्यकर्ता भी उपस्थित रहे। पंचायत समिति जैसलमेर में प्रधान रसाल कंवर व उप प्रधान हेमसिंह ने कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। वहीं फतेहगढ़ में प्रधान जनक सिंह व उप प्रधान मगसिंह, मोहनगढ़ में प्रधान कृष्णा चौधरी व उप प्रधान सदीका व सम में प्रधान तनसिंह व उप प्रधान सवाईसिंह ने भी शुभ मुहूर्त में कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान जैसलमेर समिति में विधायक रूपाराम धणदे, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अंजना मेघवाल, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता सुनीता भाटी, जिला परिषद सदस्य हरीश धणदे, समाजसेवी मुराद फकीर, जानब खान उपस्थित रहे।

सांकड़ा बीडीओ ने करवाया प्रधान को कार्य भार ग्रहण
पंचायत समिति सांकड़ा के विकास अधिकारी गौतम चौधरी ने पंचायतीराज विभाग के निर्देशानुसार नवनियुक्त प्रधान भगवतसिंह तंवर को कार्यभारग्रहण करवाया। चौधरी ने नवनियुक्त प्रधान तंवर को माला व शॉल aढाकर स्वागत किया। इसके साथ पंचायत समिति कार्मिकों ने भी माला पहनाकर नवनियुक्त प्रधान का स्वागत किया। कार्मिकों के स्वागत के साथ ही शहर सहित आस-पास क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी नवनियुक्त प्रधान तंवर को माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

स्वागत बैठक में उमड़े कार्यकर्ता
नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान भगवतसिंह तंवर के पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद स्थानीय पंचायत समिति प्रशासन द्वारा सभागार में स्वागत समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रधान ने उपस्थित समिति सदस्यों, सरपंचों तथा कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि लोगों द्वारा जनप्रतिनिधियों को भले किसी भी स्लोगन से विजय मिली हो लेकिन हमें अपना स्लोगन लोगों के विकास को रखना है। समिति में होने वाले कार्यों का लाभ अंतिम छोर तक बैठे हर उस गरीब व्यक्ति को मिले ऐसा कार्य करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें लोगों ने चुना है और अपने आप को साबित करने लिए हमारे पास पांच वर्ष है। इन पांच वर्षों में हमें पूरा कार्य कानून के दायरे में रहकर लोगों का भला करना है। इस अवसर पर महंत प्रतापपुरी महाराज, पूर्व विधायक शैतानसिंह राठौड़, उपप्रधान मंजूरदीन मेहर तथा विकास अधिकारी गौतम चौधरी ने भी संबोधित किया।

