हादसा:सड़क के किनारे खाई, थोड़ा चूके तो होगा बड़ा हादसा

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ से साधना सड़क मार्ग पर पड़े अनगिनत गड्ढों की वजह से चाहन चालक खासे परेशान है। वहीं क्षतिग्रस्त पटरों की वजह से हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई है। क्षेत्र में दो माह पूर्व हुई बारिश के कारण रामगढ़ से साधना तक का सड़क मार्ग पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। सड़क मार्ग में बड़े बड़े गड्‌ढ़े हो गए जो वाहन चालकों के साथ यात्रियों की परेशानी का सबब बने हुए है।

गड्ढों की वजह से वाहनों को नुकसान हो रहा है वहीं गंतव्य स्थान पर पहुंचने में दोगुना समय लग रहा है। बारिश के बाद सड़क मार्ग के उपर से तेज बहाव के साथ निकले पानी के कारण सड़क मार्ग के पटरे क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए है और सड़क के किनारे बड़े बड़े गड्‌ढ़े बन गए है जिससे हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई है। सड़क के किनारे पड़े गड्‌ढ़े हादसे को खुला निमंत्रण दे रहे है। उसके बावजूद जिम्मेदार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे है। वाहन चालकों ने क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क मार्ग की मरम्मत करवाकर राहत दिलाने की मांग की है।

