पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूक:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क बांटे घर में हो या बाहर, इसे पहनना न भूलें

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कच्ची बस्तियों में कोरोना जागरुकता अभियान के तहत लोगों को किया जागरूक

सिकोईडिकोन संस्था, चाइल्ड हेल्प लाइन 1098 परियोजना की ओर से कोरोना वायरस से रोकथाम एवं बचाव के लिए जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में सूली डूंगरी कच्ची बस्ती, तोताराम की ढाणी, रेल्वे स्टेशन क्षेत्र, मदरसा रोड, केशुओं की ढाणी, रानीसर कच्ची बस्ती, पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय कालोनी में कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के प्रति जागरुकता अभियान कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।

आमजन से अपील की गई कि बिना काम घर से बाहर नहीं निकले, मास्क पहनकर ही घर से बाहर जाएं। चाइल्ड लाइन टीम सदस्यों ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जब भी जरूरतमंद, बेघर, गुमशुदा, शोषित बच्चों को देखे, तो उनकी मदद के लिए 1098 पर फोन करें। चाइल्ड लाइन टीम तुरंत उसकी मदद करेगी। जागरूकता अभियान में रामगोपाल बेनीवाल, विनोद शर्मा, अजय व्यास, अनुराधा शर्मा, रवींद्रसिंह, दीपक व महेंद्र

ने सहयोग किया।कोरोना के विरुद्ध जन आंदोलन एवं जागरूकता अभियान के तहत राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार कोरोना महामारी को रोकने के लिए जिले में किए जा रहे जागरूकता अभियान के तहत जिला खेल कॉन्प्लेक्स इंदिरा इंडोर स्टेडियम के मुख्य द्वार पर मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं का फ्लेक्स लगाया गया। साथ ही खिलाड़ियों को मास्क वितरण किए गए एवं स्टेडियम में प्रवेश से पूर्व हाथ

सेनेटाइज भी करवाए गए। इस दौरान खिलाड़ियों को शपथ दिलवाई गई कि हम सदैव मास्क का प्रयोग करेंगे, परिवार एवं आस पड़ौस में सभी को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। जिला खेल अधिकारी राकेश विश्नोई ने बताया कि जिला खेलकूद प्रशिक्षण केंद्र के खिलाड़ियों द्वारा शहर में प्रमुख स्थानों पर मास्क वितरण किए गए एवं सभी को जागरूक किया गया कि मास्क और उचित दूरी को ही वैक्सीन समझें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें