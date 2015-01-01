पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:1971 में 13 दिन के युद्ध में भारतीय सेना के पराक्रम की वजह से पाकिस्तान के दो टुकड़े हुए : केसरसिंह

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • विजय दिवस पर लोंगेवाला बीओपी पर शहीदों को किया नमन, सीमाजन कल्याण समिति ने भी आयोजित किए कार्यक्रम

जैसलमेर में 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस के अवसर पर बीएसएफ की 161वीं वाहिनी द्वारा लोंगेवाला में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। 161वीं वाहिनी के कमांडेंट सुरेंद्र कुमार के निर्देशन में 1971 की पाकिस्तान के साथ लड़ाई में शहीद हुए बहादुर सैनिकों के सम्मान में श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए गए। इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में बीएसएफ साउथ के डीआईजी आनन्दसिंह तक्षत उपस्थित रहे। इस अवसर पर राउमावि भोजराज की ढाणी व राप्रावि मुराद खान की ढाणी के शिक्षक व विद्यार्थियों को लोंगेवाला व सीमा चौकी का भ्रमण करवाया गया।

161वीं वाहिनी के जवानों द्वारा शहीद स्मारक पर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर शहीदों को याद कर पुष्प अर्पण भी किया गया। शहीदों की याद में लोंगेवाला सीमा चौकी पर पौधरोपण भी किया गया। इस अवसर पर 161वीं वाहिनी के कमांडेंट सुरेंद्र कुमार, द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी शैलेश राणा, उप कमांडेंट देवेश कुमार सिंह, उप कमांडेंट आरएल विश्नोई, उप कमांडेंट अजय कुमार उपस्थित रहे।

सीमाजन कल्याण समिति ने 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान को पराजित करने वाली भारतीय सेना के शौर्य और पराक्रम को जीवंत करते हुए सम रोड पर स्थित विजय स्तंभ पर दीपमाला का आयोजन कर ऐतिहासिक जीत के नायक रहे जवानों को याद किया। इस अवसर पर सीमाजन कल्याण समिति और उसके विचार परिवार के सदस्यों ने विजय स्तंभ पर रंगोली सजाकर दीपदान भी किया।

सीमाजन कल्याण समिति के मंत्री शरद व्यास ने बताया कि 1971 के युद्ध की स्वर्णजयंती के अवसर पर वर्ष पर्यंत चलने वाले कार्यक्रमों की श्रृंखला में जिला मुख्यालय और विभिन्न तहसीलों में कार्यक्रम शुरु किए गए है ताकि वर्तमान पीढ़ी भारतीय सेना की गोरवपूर्ण जीत से परिचित हो सके और विजय का संकल्प धारण करें। इस अवसर पर सीमाजन कल्याण समिति के संरक्षक मुरलीधर खत्री की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित संगोष्ठी में अतिथि के रुप में संघ के विभाग संघचालक अमृतलाल दैया, जनसेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष डॉ दाउलाल शर्मा उपस्थित हुए।

विजय स्तंभ के प्रांगण में ही विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित संगोष्ठी को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यवक्ता केसरसिंह ने कहा कि 1971 में 13 दिन के युद्ध में भारतीय सेना के अदम्य साहस व पराक्रम की वजह से पाकिस्तान के दो टुकडे हो गए। पाकिस्तान की सेना ने हार मानते हुए 93 हजार सैनिकों ने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया।

आधुनिक काल में 1971 के युद्ध विजय की कहानी भारतीय सेना के गौरव को बढ़ाने वाली थी। उन्होंने कहा कि धर्म के नाम पर जन्मे पाकिस्तान ने बार-बार युद्ध में पराजित होने के बाद वर्तमान में सीमा पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन करने और भारत में आतंकी गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देकर अपरोक्ष युद्ध छेड़ रखा है। पश्चिमी सीमा के बॉर्डर पर भी पाकिस्तान अराष्ट्रीय गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने का प्रयास कर रहा है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि सीमावर्ती लोग सजग और जागरुक रहें।

कार्यक्रम का मंच संचालन गणपतसिंह नोहडियाल ने किया। इस अवसर पर शहर के प्रबुद्ध नागरिकों के साथ पंचायत समिति सम के प्रधान तनसिंह, भाजपा महामंत्री सवाईसिंह गोगली, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष उदयसिंह, मनोहरसिंह दामोदरा, नरेंद्र व्यास सहित सीमाजन कल्याण समिति की जिला टीम के टीकम जीनगर, लक्ष्मण माली, पंकज खत्री ने विजय स्तंभ पर दीपदान कर राष्ट्र सुरक्षा का संकल्प लिया।

रामगढ़ बुधवार को 1971 युद्ध की विजय का पचासवां साल शुरू होने के उपलक्ष्य में विजय दिवस पर सीमाजन कल्याण समिति रामगढ़ तहसील की ओर से विचार गोष्ठी और गौरव सेनानियों का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में प्रदेश मंत्री डॉ वीरेंद्रसिंह सोढ़ा उपस्थित थे।

कार्यक्रम में 1971 के युद्ध में भाग ले चुके पूर्व सैनिक सुजानसिंह, साहेबसिंह, मगसिंह और कारगिल युद्ध में भाग ले चुके मदनसिंह का शॉल ओढाकर, माल्यार्पण एवं श्रीफल भेंट कर सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान भूरसिंह बीदा, हमीरसिंह, कृष्णपालसिंह, सुमेरसिंह जाम, छगनसिंह, तुलससिंह, प्रतापचंद्र सौलंकी, कंवराजसिंह जाम, इंद्रजीतसिंह, सवाईमान चौहान, गणेश प्रजापत व झब्बरसिंह उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन प्रदीप गर्ग द्वारा किया गया।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष व जिला प्रमुख का शहीदों को नमन
1971 के भारत पाक युद्ध के विजय दिवस के अवसर पर भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश शारदा, जिला प्रमुख प्रतापसिंह सोलंकी रामगढ़ सहित जिला उपाध्यक्ष आईदानसिंह भाटी व जिला मंत्री कंवराजसिंह चौहान ने तनोट मंदिर पूजा अर्चना कर जिले की खुशहाली की कामना की। इस अवसर पर तनोट विजय स्तम्भ पर शहीदों की शहादत को नमन किया। साथ ही शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

