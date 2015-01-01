पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:गुटबाजी की आशंका से भाजपा ने चुनाव में बड़े चेहरे को मौका नहीं दिया,इस बार प्रतापपुरी महाराज ने संभाल रखी है चुनाव की कमान

जैसलमेर9 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनावों में भाजपा ने इस बार अलग ही रणनीति अपना रखी है। भाजपा ने इस बार किसी बड़े चेहरे को मैदान में नहीं उतारा है, वहीं प्रतापपुरी महाराज ही बड़े चेहरे के तौर पर चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे हुए हैं। बड़े चेहरे को नहीं उतारने का निर्णय पहले से ही ले लिया गया था। इस रणनीति के पीछे की वजह यह है कि कांग्रेस की तरह यहां भी बड़े चेहरों में अंदरूनी गुटबाजी की आशंका है।

यदि ये चेहरे चुनाव मैदान में होते तो एक दूसरे को हराने की कोशिश की जा सकती थी। इससे बचने के लिए बड़े चेहरों को चुनाव में दूर रखा गया है। चुनाव मैदान सज चुका है, जीत हार के कयास के बीच दोनों ही दलों के साथ निर्दलीय भी जोर शोर से प्रचार में जुटे हुए हैं। कांग्रेस में जहां प्रत्याशियों के अलावा जैसलमेर व पोकरण विधायक प्रचार में जुटे हैं वहीं भाजपा की नैया प्रतापपुरी महाराज के ही भरोसे है। फिलहाल वे स्टार प्रचारक के तौर पर जैसलमेर व पोकरण में प्रचार में जुटे हुए हैं।

20 साल से पंचायतीराज में कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा जैसलमेर,भाजपा का कमजोर प्रदर्शन
भाजपा जहां नगरपरिषद, विधानसभा व लोकसभा चुनावों में पिछले 20 सालों में कांग्रेस से आगे रही है लेकिन पंचायती राज चुनावों में हमेशा फिसड्‌डी साबित हुई है। कांग्रेस के दिग्गजों की रणनीति के आगे पंचायती राज चुनावों में भाजपा कहीं नजर नहीं आती। पिछले 20 सालों से भाजपा जिला प्रमुख की सीट हासिल नहीं कर पाई है।

परिसीमन कांग्रेस नेताओं के मुताबिक है
पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस की मजबूती का एक बड़ा कारण परिसीमन उनके मुताबिक होना है। इस बार भी कांग्रेस सरकार के समय परिसीमन हुआ है और यहां के कांग्रेस नेताओं ने अपनी वोट बैंक के अनुसार अलग अलग पंचायतें व ब्लॉक तैयार किए ताकि कांग्रेस की टिकट से चुनाव लड़ने वाले को फायदा हो। वहीं भाजपा शासन के दौरान भाजपा नेता ऐसा नहीं कर पाए।

भाजपा के कई नेता चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे
भाजपा ने इस बार चुनावों में ताकत झोंक दी है। कई नेता लगातार ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर रहे हैं। मुख्य रूप से केन्द्रीय कृषि राज्य मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी दो बार जैसलमेर का दौरा कर चुके हैं। पूर्व सांसद सोनाराम चौधरी ने भी नहरी क्षेत्र का दौरा किया। इनके अलावा पूर्व विधायक छोटूसिंह भाटी, शैतानसिंह राठौड़ व सांगसिंह भाटी भी प्रचार में जुटे हुए हैं।

भाजपा की जीत के लिए राजपूत एकजुट हो

राजनीतिक जानकारों के अनुसार भाजपा की हार जीत में राजपूत वर्ग का बड़ा रोल रहेगा। पिछले कुछ समय से राजपूत वर्ग का मामूली हिस्सा भाजपा से छिटका है। जिस तरह से मुस्लिम व मेघवाल वर्ग कांग्रेस का मतदाता रहा है वहीं राजपूत वर्ग भाजपा का मतदाता रहा है। इस बार भाजपा को जीत के लिए राजपूत वर्ग का एकजुट रहना जरूरी है।

