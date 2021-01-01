पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:अपने बच्चों को शिक्षित करें तथा केंद्र की योजनाओं का लाभ लें: सीआर चौधरी

जैसलमेर18 घंटे पहले
पूर्व मंत्री सीआर चौधरी का रामगढ़ में स्वागत किया गया। कस्बे में माया होटल के आगे आयोजित स्वागत समारोह में डम्पर एण्ड डम्पर ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष वीरेन्द्रसिंह साेलंकी ने पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी का साफा पहनाकर व शाॅल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर सतपाल महाराज, सुखराम पूर्व प्रधान नागौर, हरिसिंह नोखा बीकानेर, ट्रक यूनियन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कंवराजसिंह जाम, हुकमाराम कुमावत, नेतसी सरपंच गणेश कुमावत, इन्द्रजीतसिंह, चंदनसिंह हेमा, मानसिंह, खेतसिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

केंद्र में रहे पूर्व मंत्री सीआर चौधरी ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अपने बच्चों को शिक्षित बनाएं तथा भारत सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का लाभ लें। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा आयुष्मान भारत योजना लागू की गई थी। इसमें गरीब आदमी का 5 लाख तक का इलाज निशुल्क करने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन राजस्थान सरकार इस योजना का लागू नहीं कर रही थी। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से आमजन की हितार्थ इस योजना को राजस्थान में लागू करने का आग्रह किया तथा जिस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने आगामी 31 तारीख से आयुष्मान भारत योजना को राजस्थान में लागू करने का निर्णय लिया है।

साथ ही उन्होंने भारत सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही स्ट्रीट वेन्डर योजना के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रक यूनियन को ढुलाई कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या आती है तो उसका समाधान करने के लिए वे हर समय यूनियन के साथ खड़े रहेंगे तथा उनकी समस्या को भारत सरकार तक पहुंचाने का प्रयास करेंगे। कार्यक्रम के अंत में ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्रसिंह ने सभी का आभार प्रकट किया।

