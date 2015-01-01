पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:विभागीय गतिविधियों एवं कार्यक्रमों का करें प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन:डाॅ. साहू

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्वास्थ्य भवन स्थित सभागार में ब्लाॅक जैसलमेर की मासिक समीक्षा सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहू की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को आयोजित की गई। बैठक में ब्लाॅक जैसलमेर के चिकित्सा संस्थानों के प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारी एवं कम्प्यूटर आपरेटर उपस्थित थे। डाॅ. साहू द्वारा क्षेत्र में संचालित समस्त विभागीय गतिविधियों एवं कार्यक्रमों संस्थागत प्रसव, टीकाकरण, परिवार कल्याण, पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाडा, आशा भुगतान, संस्थागत प्रसव, लैबर रूम प्रबंधन, प्रसव पूर्व जांच, एमसीएचएन डे, अस्पताल की साफ सफाई आदि की बिंदुवार समीक्षा की गई। उन्होंने ब्लाॅक क्षेत्र में समस्त विभागीय गतिविधियों एवं कार्यक्रमों के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन करने तथा मासिक कार्ययोजना अनुरूप निर्धारित लक्ष्यों की शत प्रतिशत उपलब्धि अर्जित करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटरों को विभागीय साफ्टवेयरों में मिसिंग डिलीवरी की ऑनलाइन एंट्री करने तथा चिकित्सा संस्थानों से प्राप्त प्रगति रिपोर्ट की समय पर शत प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने विभागीय कार्मिकों को चिकित्सा संस्थान में प्रतिदिन ड्रेस कोड व परिचय पत्र के साथ आवश्यक रूप से उपस्थित होने, चिकित्सा संस्थान की सफाई व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाए रखने तथा प्रतिदिन चिकित्सा

संस्थान को संक्रमण मुक्त करने संबंधी कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। आयोजित बैठक में उप मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (स्वास्थ्य) डाॅ. एमडी सोनी, अजयसिंह कडवासरा, मनोज लुहारिया, पवन कुमार शर्मा, उमेश आचार्य, डाॅ. अशोक, देवराज अहम्पा, राकेश जोशी व चतुरसिंह भाटी भी उपस्थित थे। खण्ड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी, जैसलमेर डाॅ. लालचंद देवंदा ने जननी सुरक्षा योजना व मुख्यमंत्री राज श्री योजना अंतर्गत लाभांवित समस्त लाभार्थियों को प्रोत्साहन राशि का आॅनलाइन भुगतान समय पर प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें