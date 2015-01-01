पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं:12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक,केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की तारीख जारी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की तारीख जारी कर दी है। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक होंगे। बाेर्ड अधिकारियाें के अनुसार यह तिथि संभावित है। प्रैक्टिकल की सही तारीख की सूचना बाद में अलग से दी जाएगी। बोर्ड ने परीक्षा के आयोजन को लेकर एक एसओपी (मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया) भी जारी की है।

बोर्ड ने कहा है कि प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम के लिए स्कूलों को अलग-अलग तिथि भेजी जाएगी। सीबीएसई के अनुसार बोर्ड की तरफ से एक ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किया जाएगा जो प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम व प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन की निगरानी करेगी। पिछले वर्षाें की तरह ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में इंटर्नल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों एग्जामिनर होंगे।

स्कूलों की यह जिम्मेदारी होगी कि सीबीएसई द्वारा नियुक्त एक्सटर्नल एग्जामिनर द्वारा ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा कराई जाए। मूल्यांकन खत्म होने के बाद स्कूलों को बोर्ड द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए लिंक पर मार्क्स अपलोड करने होंगे। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन का काम संबंधित स्कूलों में ही चलेगा।

सीबीएसई के सचिव अनुराग त्रिपाठी की ओर से आयाेजित बैठक में परीक्षा समान प्रारूप में और तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार फरवरी-मार्च में आयोजित की जाएगी अथवा इसे स्थगित किए जाने काे लेकर किसी भी प्रकार की काेई टिप्पणी नहीं की है। मार्च-अप्रैल के दौरान हम घबराए हुए थे कि आगे कैसे बढ़ेंगे, लेकिन इस मौके पर हमारे विद्यालयों और शिक्षकों ने शानदार काम किया और शिक्षण कार्य के लिए नई प्रौद्योगिकी के इस्तेमाल के उद्देश्य से खुद में बदलाव किया और खुद को प्रशिक्षित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें