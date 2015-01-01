पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण:पराली काे जलाने की बजाय उर्वरक बनाने पर ध्यान दें किसान:चतुर्वेदी

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायतीराज विभाग के अधिकारियों को मास्टर ट्रेनर के रूप में दिया प्रशिक्षण

जैसलमेर में फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन (पराली जलाने) से संबधित आवश्यक जानकारी एवं फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन विषय पर जिले के पंचायतीराज विभाग के अधिकारियों को मास्टर ट्रेनर के रूप में प्रशिक्षण प्रदान करने के लिए उपनिदेशक कृषि राधेश्याम नारवाल की अध्यक्षता में कार्यशाला का आयोजन पंचायत समिति सभागार जैसलमेर के सभाकक्ष में किया गया।

प्रशिक्षण के दौरान डाॅ. दीपक चतुर्वेदी कार्यक्रम समन्वयक कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र जैसलमेर व सहायक निदेशक कृषि विस्तार जैसलमेर ओमप्रकाश द्वारा पंचायती राज विभाग के अधिकारियों को पंचायत स्तर पर फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन कैसे करवाया जाए इस संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी प्रदान की गई। प्रशिक्षण में हीराराम काल्वी विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति जैसलमेर, सुखराम विश्नोई विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति सम, बनवारीलाल डाबला उप परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा जैसलमेर, विकास सांखला सहायक कृषि अधिकारी जैसलमेर, अमनदीपसिंह सहायक कृषि अधिकारी सम, स्वरूपराम जाखड़ सहायक कृषि अधिकारी उद्यान जैसलमेर व अन्य पंचायत व कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी व कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

पोकरण | कृषि विभाग के उपनिदेशक कृषि विस्तार, जैसलमेर ने पंचायत समिति सांकड़ा के सभागार में मंगलवार को फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन विषयक एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया। जिसमें पंचायती राज विभाग के कार्मिकों ने भाग लिया। इस प्रशिक्षण का मुख्य उद्देश्य है कि किसानों को फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन के प्रति जागरुक करने के लिए जिले में मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार करना। ताकि फसल अवशेष को किसानों के लिए सार्थक एवं उपयोगी बनाया जा सके। कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र पोकरण के पशुपालन विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रामनिवास ढाका ने प्रतिभागियों को बताया कि विगत एक दशक से खेती में मशीनों का प्रयोग बढ़ा है।

साथ ही खेतीहर मजदूरों की कमी की वजह से भी यह एक आवश्यकता बन गई है। जिसकी वजह से भारी मात्रा में फसल अवशेष खेत में पड़ा रह जाता है। जिसका समुचित प्रबंधन एक चुनौती है। उन्होंने इस चुनौती से निपटने के लिए भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद के विभिन्‍न संस्‍थानों द्वारा विकसित फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन तकनीकों पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा की।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र की विषय विशेषज्ञ डॉ. चारू शर्मा ने बताया कि फसल अवशेष को जिस स्थान पर जलाया जाता है वहां कि मिट्टी में 100 प्रतिशत नाईट्रोजन, 25 प्रतिशत फोस्पोरस एवं 25 प्रतिशत पोटाश ख़त्म होने के साथ साथ कार्बनिक पदार्थ, सूक्ष्म जीवों इत्यादि के नष्ट होने से भूमि की उर्वरा शक्ति में ह्रास होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि फसल अवशेषों का उचित प्रबंधन करके इनका प्रयोग मृदा स्वास्थ्य सुधार, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण, उत्पादकता वृद्धि और टिकाऊ व सहिष्णु खेती में किया जा सकता है। प्रशिक्षण में ताराराम पंवार, सहायक विकास अधिकारी गोकुलसिंह चौधरी, सहायक कृषि अधिकारी जीतेन्द्र नागा, सत्यनाराण यादव, सुनील कुमार और कृषि सुपरवाइजर संदीपसिंह, मंगलसिंह, भवानी शंकर एवं शहंशाह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें