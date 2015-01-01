पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कृषि का कार्य:झौंपे में लगी आग, दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू, घरेलू सामान जला

लाठी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के पास एक नलकूप में रहवासी झोपड़ी में अचानक आग लग जाने से झोपड़े में रखा लाखों रुपए का सामान,नकदी सहित अन्य सामग्री जलकर राख हो गया। आग को किसानों ने 2 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद रेत व पानी डाल कर काबू किया।जानकारी के अनुसार लाठी गांव के पास श्री राम नाई के नलकूप पर कृषि का कार्य कर रहे लाठी गांव निवासी रूपाराम पुत्र नेनाराम मेघवाल के रहवासी झोपड़ी में बुधवार शाम अचानक आग लग गई। जिससे किसान को लाखों का नुकसान हो गया। पीड़ित किसान रुपाराम मेघवाल ने बताया कि बुधवार शाम वे परिवार सहित नलकूप पर कार्य कर रहे थे।

इस दौरान झोपड़े में चूल्हे से निकली आग की चिंगारी से आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते झोपड़ी धूं-धूं करके जलने लगी।आग कि लपटों को देखकर परिवार के लोग चिल्लाने लगे। चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के नलकूप पड़ोसी किसान आलमराम, दोस्त मोहम्मद, भोमराज, जोगाराम, नेनाराम, नगाराम, शिवराज, प्रेम मेघवाल प्रकाश राठौड़ दौड़कर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने परिवार वालों की सहायता से नलकूप को चालू कर आग पर पानी व रेत डालकर दो घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के पश्चात आग को काबू किया।

तब तक झोपड़ी में रखा 2 तोला सोना, 1 किलो चांदी,10 हजार रुपए नकद, 01 गैहू बोरी, राशन सामग्री, कपड़ा खाद्य सामग्री सहित अन्य प्रकार के घरेलू सामान जलकर स्वाहा हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने गरीब परिवार को देखते हुए सरकारी सहायता मुहैया करवाने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें