पंचायत समिति:पहले चरण का मतदान आज, जिला परिषद के वार्ड 16 व 17 में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की मोहनगढ़ व नाचना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के भाग्य का होगा फैसला

जिले की मोहनगढ़ व नाचना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए सोमवार को मतदान होगा। पहले चरण में जिला परिषद की दो सीटों के चुनाव हो रहे हैं। इन दोनों सीटों पर कड़ी टक्कर बताई जा रही है। यहां कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। किसी भी तरह से बागियों का खतरा नहीं है। ये दोनों सीटें फकीर गुट के अधिकार क्षेत्र में थी, इसलिए फकीर परिवार के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल बना हुआ है। गौरतलब है कि जिला प्रमुख का उम्मीदवार ज्यादा सीटें लाने वाले गुट का होगा।

सोमवार को मोहनगढ़ व नाचना समिति के चुनावों में जिला परिषद के दो वार्ड शामिल है। वार्ड नं. 16 भाजपा की संतोष कंवर का मुकाबला कांग्रेस की धप्पी से होगा। धप्पी फकीर परिवार की सदस्य है। वहीं वार्ड नं. 17 में भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने राजपूत उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं। भाजपा की ओर से उत्तम सिंह और कांग्रेस कीओर से अरविंदसिंह चुनाव मैदान में है।

दोनों ही पार्टियों ने क्षेत्रों में जमकर प्रचार किया और अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों को जिताने के लिए वोट मांगे। मोहनगढ़ समिति जैसलमेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में है। वहीं नाचना समिति पोकरण विधानसभा क्षेत्र में है। दो समितियों में कांग्रेस की गुटबाजी का असर ज्यादा नहीं है। हालांकि अंदरूनी तौर पर एक दूसरे को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश हाे सकती है।

75 हजार 19 मतदाता करेंगे मतदान, कांग्रेस के गढ़ में भाजपा की चुनौती

जानकारी के अनुसार जिला परिषद के वार्ड नं. 16 व 17 कांग्रेस के गढ़ रहे हैं। यहां से अक्सर कांग्रेस को बढ़त मिली है। लेकिन इस बार भाजपा कड़ी टक्कर दे रही है। भाजपा ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है और कांग्रेस से ये दोनों वार्ड छीनने के प्रयास में है। केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत व कैलाश चौधरी सहित प्रतापपुरी महाराज पिछले कई दिनों से यहां चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे थे। कांग्रेस की तरफ से केबिनेट मंत्री साले मोहम्मद खुद इन क्षेत्रों में चुनाव प्रचार में लगे हुए थे।

पंचायतीराज चुनावों में ये तीन बड़े कारण बिगाड़ सकते हैं समीकरण
1. सरपंच चुनावों के गुट आमने सामने : हर बार जिला परिषद, पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव सरपंच चुनावों से पहले होते थे। लेकिन इस बार सरपंच चुनाव पहले हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में समीकरण पूरी तरह से बदले हुए हैं। हर पंचायत में सरपंच चुनावों के दौरान दो गुट बन गए थे और ये गुट अभी भी एक दूसरे के सामने हैं। इसका सर्वाधिक नुकसान कांग्रेस को होगा, थोड़ा बहुत भाजपा को भी हो सकता है।

2. क्रॉस वोटिंग की संभावना कम | जिला परिषद के वार्डों में जीत हार का फैसला पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक में खड़े उम्मीदवारों पर होता है। यदि ब्लॉक में मजबूत उम्मीदवार है तो उसी पार्टी के जिला परिषद वार्ड के प्रत्याशी को फायदा होता है। इन दोनों वार्डों में ब्लॉक में दोनों ही दलों के प्रत्याशी मजबूत हैं, सरपंच चुनावों के गुट के प्रत्याशी हैं, तो जिला परिषद के वार्डों में नुकसान होना तय है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में क्रॉस वोटिंग की संभावना कम रहती है। ऐसा कम ही होता है कि ब्लॉक में किसी और को तथा जिला परिषद वार्ड में किसी अन्य को वोट दिया जाए। अधिकांश वोट एक ही पार्टी को पड़ते हैं।

3. भाजपा की ओर से मजबूत मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार कांग्रेस का समीकरण इस बार इस वजह से भी बिगड़ता नजर आ रहा है कि इन दोनों वार्डों में आने वाले ब्लॉक व पंचायतों में मुस्लिम समाज के दो दो गुट बन चुके हैं। हर बार मुस्लिम मतदाता एक तरफ ही पड़ते हैं। भाजपा ने नाचना क्षेत्र में जीवन खां के घर से दो प्रत्याशी ब्लॉक में और कायमदीन कोटवाल के घर से एक प्रत्याशी को मैदान में उतार रखा है। वहीं बाहला के कादर खां भी भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। ऐसे में इन्हें जिताने के लिए वोट देने वाले मतदाता जिला परिषद के वार्ड में शायद ही क्रॉस वोट कर पाए, जिससे कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को नुकसान हो सकता है।

