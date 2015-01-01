पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:पहला चरण; मोहनगढ़ में 78.53 और नाचना में 75.99% मतदान,30 पं.स. व 2 जि.प. सदस्य चुने

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
नाचना. टावरीवाला मतदान केंद्र पर साेशल डिस्टेंस के साथ लगी मतदाताओं की कतारें।
  • मोहनगढ़ व नाचना पंचायत समिति की 39 पंचायतों में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न

पहले चरण के चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुए। मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह नजर आया। कोरोना का भय कहीं भी नहीं था और लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। मतदान बूथों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की गई और मतदाता मास्क पहनकर वोट डालने पहुंचे। प्रशासन व पुलिस के पुख्ता इंतजाम रहे। यहां मोहनगढ़ की 19 और नाचना की 20 पंचायतों में मतदान हुआ। मोहनगढ़ व नाचना के 15-15 ब्लॉक के लिए मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। साथ ही जिला परिषद के वार्ड नं. 16 व 17 के लिए भी मतदान हुआ।

पहले चरण में ही कांग्रेस के मतदाताओं में बिखराव देखने को मिला। जैसा अनुमान लगाया जा रहा था वैसा ही मतदान के दिन नजर आया। गौरतलब है कि इस बार कांग्रेस के दो गुट पूरी तरह से आमने सामने हो गए हैं। जैसलमेर विधानसभा में फकीर परिवार ने बगावत कर दी थी जिससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था कि पोकरण विधानसभा क्षेत्र सहित जहां भी फकीर परिवार के समर्थित निर्दलीय खड़े हैं, वहां मुस्लिम मेघवाल गठबंधन पूरी तरह से टूट जाएगा। सोमवार को मतदान के दिन ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला। एक दूसरे को हराने की कोशिशे तेज हो गई है और आगामी चरणों में इसमें और भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

उत्साह; सुबह से मतदान केंद्रों पर लगी कतारें, कांग्रेस में बिखराव से भाजपा को फायदे की उम्मीदपहले चरण में अलमारी का असर देखने को मिला जैसलमेर विधानसभा में फकीर परिवार के चार सदस्य निर्दलीय मैदान में खड़े हैं। इन्हें चुनाव चिह्न अलमारी मिला है। हालांकि जैसलमेर व सम समिति के चुनाव 1 व 5 दिसंबर को है। लेकिन पहले चरण में अलमारी का असर देखने को मिला। नाचना समिति तो फकीर परिवार के अधिकार क्षेत्र में है। यहां तो बागी नहीं थे। लेकिन मोहनगढ़ समिति में कुछ जगह पर बागियों का असर देखने को मिला। मुस्लिम मतदाताओं में अलमारी को वोट देने का रुझान नजर आया। वहीं कुछ जगह ट्रैक्टर चुनाव चिह्न के प्रति भी लोगों का रुझान देखने को मिला। शुरुआत धीमी लेकिन आखिर में पकड़ी रफ्तार सोमवार को मतदान प्रक्रिया धीमी गति से शुरू हुई। सर्दी के मौसम के चलते लोग घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले। तेज धूप खिलने के बाद मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ना शुरू हुआ। साथ ही प्रत्याशियों ने भी मतदाताओं को लाने के लिए जोर लगाया। आखिर में ऐसी रफ्तार पकड़ी की मतदान प्रतिशत बेहतर रहा।

कलेक्टर व एसपी ने किया मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी तथा जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अजयसिंह ने सोमवार को मोहनगढ़ एवं नाचना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों में जिला परिषद सदस्य तथा पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए हो रहे मतदान का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने सुल्ताना, नेहड़ाई, सदरावू, मोहनगढ़ व काणोद आदि कई ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया और मतदान केंद्रों में मतदान प्रक्रिया का अवलोकन किया। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा, क्षेत्र में कानून व्यवस्था आदि से संबंधित प्रबंधों का निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर ने इन क्षेत्रों में निर्वाचन से संबंधित अधिकारियों से चर्चा भी की।

कलेक्टर व एसपी ने जनता का आभार जताया
पंचायत आम चुनाव के अंतर्गत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के लिए मतदान प्रक्रिया के प्रथम चरण के शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हो जाने पर कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आशीष मोदी ने आभार जताया है कलेक्टर ने मतदान प्रक्रिया से जुड़े सभी मतदान अधिकारियों, निर्वाचन से संबंधित अधिकारी एवं कार्मिकों तथा मतदाताओं एवं सभी संबद्धजनों का आभार जताया है। एसपी डॉ. अजयसिंह ने भी शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मतदान प्रक्रियासंपन्न होने पर अपनी ओर से आभार अभिव्यक्त किया है।

