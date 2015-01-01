पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण आज:पंचायत समिति फतेहगढ़ के पीठासीन एवं प्रथम मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रथम प्रशिक्षण आज

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के निर्वाचन के लिaए चल रहे प्रथम प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों की कड़ी में पंचायत समिति फतेहगढ़ क्षेत्र में चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन एवं प्रथम मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण बुधवार को सुबह 9 बजे एसबीके राजकीय महाविद्यालय जैसलमेर में रखा गया हैं। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एडीएम ओपी विश्नोई ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सम क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम का प्रथम प्रशिक्षण गुरुवार को सुबह 9 बजे एसबीके राजकीय महाविद्यालय जैसलमेर में रखा गया हैं।

इसी प्रकार पंचायत समिति भणियाणा क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम का प्रशिक्षण शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे रखा गया है। उन्होंने निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम को निर्देशित किया कि वे अनिवार्य रूप से निर्वाचन संबंधी प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करें। उन्होंने बताया कि अनुपस्थित रहने पर संबंधित मतदान अधिकारी के विरूद्ध निर्वाचन नियमों के तहत कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें