फिट इंडिया मिशन:देश में पहली बार भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर कल 200 किमी होगा फिट इंडिया वॉकथन

जैसलमेर34 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजिजू 31 अक्टूबर को जैसलमेर में फिट इंडिया मिशन 200 किमी वॉकथन कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करेंगे
  • वॉकथन को कल हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे खेल मंत्री रिजिजू व अभिनेता विद्युत जामवाल

केंद्रीय युवा मामले और खेल राज्य मंत्री और अल्पसंख्यक मामलात राज्य मंत्री किरण रिजिजू दो दिवसीय दौरे पर जोधपुर और जैसलमेर आ रहे हैं। रिजिजू 30 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली से रवाना होकर जोधपुर पहुंचेंगे और उसी दिन जोधपुर से जैसलमेर के लिए रवाना होंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजिजू 31 अक्टूबर को जैसलमेर में फिट इंडिया मिशन 200 किमी वॉकथन कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करेंगे।

केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू व अभिनेता विद्युत जामवाल 200 किमी फिट इंडिया वॉकथन को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे। रिजिजू फिट इंडिया मिशन 200 किमी वॉकथन का फ्लैग ऑफ करेंगे। रिजिजू फिट इंडिया मिशन 200 किमी वॉकथन में सहभागियों के साथ भाग लेंगे। रिजिजू 31 अक्टूबर को ही जैसलमेर से जोधपुर के लिए रवाना होकर वहां से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगे।

वॉकथन से मिलेगा फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट को बढ़ावा
भारतीय तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल की 42वीं वाहिनी के डिप्टी कमांडेंट प्रियांश दाधिच ने बताया कि फिट इण्डिया मूवमेंट एवं एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत कार्यक्रम के तहत आम जनता स्वास्थ्य एवं राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए अर्धसैनिक बलों में से भारतीय तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल द्वारा 31 अक्टूबर को भारत में पहली बार भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर रेतीले रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र में 200 किलोमीटर का वॉकथन आयोजित किया जाएगा।

जो तनोट माता मंदिर से 7 किमी की दूरी पर स्थित नाथुवाला गांव से शुरू होकर भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर व इंदिरा केनाल के समीप होते हुए सागरमल गोपा मुख्य शाखा से होते हुए 2 नवंबर को इंदिरा केनाल आरडी 1458 पर 200 किमी के बाद पूरी होगी। 200 किमी वॉकथन में केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू, भारतीय तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल के महानिदेशक एसएस देसवाल, दलजीतसिंह चौधरी के साथ एनएसजी के अधिकारी एवं हिमवीर जवान सहित करीब 200 प्रतिभागी शामिल होंगे।

