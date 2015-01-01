पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवासी पक्षी:एशिया देशों से सर्दी की सीजन में लाठी प्रवास पर पहुंच रहे विदेशी पक्षी, तीन माह तक करेंगे विचरण

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कुरजां की हमशक्ल कॉमन क्रेन का लाठी में बसेरा

वन्यजीवों में अपनी रुचि रखने वाले और शोध करने वाले शोधार्थियों का कुरजां की हमशक्ल का इंतजार आखिर पूरा हुआ। पांच दिन पूर्व कुरजां कीहमशक्ल कॉमन क्रेन लाठी क्षेत्र पहुंच चुकी है। मध्य एशिया से भारत और विशेष रूप से राजस्थान के जैसलमेर में प्रवास करने वाले कुरजां पक्षी के साथ अब उसकी हमशक्ल कॉमन क्रेन भी यहां आने लगी है।

वर्ष हुई कॉमन क्रेन की आवक ने पर्यावरण प्रेमियों को अपनी तरफ आकर्षित होने को मजबूर किया था। इस वर्ष भी गत दो माह से कॉमन क्रेन का इंतजार किया जा रहा था जो आखिर पांच दिन पूर्व पूूरा हुआ।

गौरतलब है कि विदेशी पक्षी साइबेरियन सारस कुरजां (डेमोइसिलक्रेन) प्रतिवर्ष अगस्त माह के अंत अथवा सितम्बर माह के पहले सप्ताह में भारत की तरफ प्रवास करती है।इनका प्रवास छह माह का होता है तथा फरवरी व मार्च माह में पुन: यहां से रवाना होती है।

विशेष रूप से मध्य एशिया के कजाकिस्तान, मंगोलिया,साइबेरिया,रसिया से बड़ी संख्या में कुरजां यहां आती है।कुरजां की हमशक्ल कॉमन क्रेन का गत दो वर्षों से लाठी क्षेत्र में प्रवास हो रहा है।

धोलिया व कोजेरी नाडी के आस-पास नजर आई कॉमन क्रेन
वन्यजीव प्रेमी राधेश्याम बिश्नोई ने बताया कि इस वर्ष गत दो माह से कॉमन क्रेन का इंतजार चल रहा था। गत 5 दिन पहले धोलिया गांव के पास कॉमन क्रेन नजर आई है। अब आगामी छह माह तक इनका प्रवास होगा। जिससे शोधार्थी व वन्यजीवों में रुचि रखने वालों को नया विषय मिलेगा। इनके झुंड को कैमरे में भी कैद किया है।

यह है कॉमन क्रेन की विशेषताएं
>काली पट्टी आधी गर्दन तक ही होती है
>कुरजां से कुछ बड़ी होती है कॉमन क्रेन
>एक से डेढ़ किलो तक कुरजां से ज्यादा होता है वजन
>भोजन के रूप में मोतिया घास, छोटे कीट,मतीरा है पहली पसंद
>खुले स्थानों व जलभराव स्थलों के पास डालते है डेरा
>कुरजां के समूह के साथ ही रहती है कॉमन क्रेन

