प्रदर्शन:पूर्व सरपंच चंगेज खान गिरफ्तार थाने के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन

जैसलमेर5 घंटे पहले
फतेहगढ़ के पूर्व सरपंच चंगेज खान को कोतवाली पुलिस ने सांगड़ थाने में पुराने एससी-एसटी में दर्ज मुकदमे को लेकर मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जिसके बाद पूर्व प्रधान अमरदीन फकीर के नेतृत्व में काफी संख्या में लोग थाने पहुंचे और पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई का विरोध किया। पूर्व प्रधान के साथ भीड़ थाने के बाहर ही बैठ गई।

इसके साथ ही लोगों ने शहर कोतवाल बलवंताराम द्वारा दुर्व्यवहार की भी बात कही। पूर्व प्रधान के नेतृत्व में लोग काफी देर तक थाने के बाहर बैठे रहे। उन्होंने विरोध जताया कि सांगड़ के मामले को लेकर कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई की गई। जिसके बाद पुलिस उप अधीक्षक श्यामसुंदरसिंह व फाउलाल कोतवाली पहुंचे व समझाईश की।

बढ़ते विरोध को लेकर पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अब्दुला फकीर व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष गोविंद भार्गव भी कोतवाली पहुंचे। इसके साथ ही एएसपी राकेश बैरवा भी कोतवाली पहुंचे तथा प्रदर्शन करने वालों से बात की। जिसके बाद पुलिस द्वारा दिए गए आश्वासन के बाद प्रदर्शन खत्म किया गया।

मंगलवार को एससी एसटी के मुकदमे में विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की गई है। विरोध करने वालों द्वारा जो आरोप लगाए गए है उसकी जांच करवाई जाएगी। जांच में दोषी पाएं जाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
राकेश बैरवा, एएसपी

