हादसा:फॉरच्यूनर ने गलत दिशा में किशोर को मारी टक्कर,25 फीट उछलकर गड्ढे में गिरा, मौत

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोचिंग से लौट रहे थे दोनों दोस्त, हादसे में साथी भी गंभीर घायल, डीसा रेफर

सोमवार देर रात गलत दिशा से आने वाली फॉरच्यूनर ने साइड में खड़े दो किशोरों को टक्कर मार दी। इससे एक किशोर करीब 25फीट उछलकर वहां बन रहे नाले में जाकर गिर गया। अंदरूनी चोटों की वजह से नीरज (18) पुत्र अमृतलाल सैन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं उसका दोस्त नवीन चौधरी (19) पुत्र पुरखाराम चौधरी गंभीर घायल हाे गया।

उसे डीसा रेफर किया किया। नीरज के पिता अमृतलाल सैन सरकारी सेवा में राजस्व निरीक्षक के पद पर कार्यरत है। नीरज जैसलमेर की एक कोचिंग क्लास का स्टूडेंट था।

हादसे के बाद चालक फरार, गाड़ी जब्त, मामला दर्ज
घटना की जानकारी मिलने के साथ ही कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा वहां भीड़ को हटाने के साथ ही घायल को जवाहर अस्पताल भिजवाया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने फॉरच्यूनर को जब्त कर लिया है। घटना के साथ ही फॉरच्यूनर का चालक फरार हो गया। पुलिस द्वारा इस मामले में धारा 279, 339 व 304ए के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

पढ़ाई में होशियार था नीरज
राजस्व निरीक्षक अमृतलाल सैन के नीरज सहित छह पुत्र पुत्रियां है। इसमें नीरज पांचवे नंबर पर था। पिता अमृतलाल को नीरज पर पूरा विश्वास था कि वो सरकारी सेवा में जरूर चयन होगा। इसके साथ ही नीरज 12वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहा था। पिता ने अपने बेटे के लिए कई सपने संजोए थे लेकिन तेज गति और लापरवाही ने एक परिवार की खुशियों को पल भर में ही तिनके की तरह उजाड़ दिया।

फोन पर कर रहा था बात
नीरज रोजाना की तरह ही अपनी कोचिंग खत्म कर अपने दोस्त नवीन के साथ मोटरसाइकिल पर घर जा रहा था। इसी बीच उसे फोन आने पर उसने गड़ीसर चौराहे से पहले आसरी मठ के सामने मोटरसाइकिल रोककर बात करने लगा। इतने में ही गलत दिशा से सामने से तेज गति से आ रही फॉरच्यूनर ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे पीछे बैठे नवीन के पैर में गंभीर चोट आई तथा नीरज उछलकर दूर गिर गया।

