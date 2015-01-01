पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जागरूकता:कोविड नियमों की पूरी पालना, केंद्र में 40 बच्चे पर सभी को एक साथ नहीं बुलाकर दिन तय किया

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • 10-10 बच्चों को हर दिन बुलाते हैं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र

महिला शक्ति केंद्र जैसलमेर की जिला महिला कल्याण अधिकारी चंद्रा राठौड़ व जिला समन्वयक रीना छंगानी ने जैसलमेर शहर एवं जिले के विभिन्न आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया और वहां की व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी लेने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जारी गाइड लाइन की अनुपालना को देखा।

इन महिला अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को जिले के भिड़ीयाडा व फलसूंड आदि क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया और वहां संचालित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। इनके साथ ही मूलसागर, अमरसागर व जैसलमेर शहर में गफूर भट्टा स्थित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र आदि का दौरा किया। इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर ग्राम्य महिलाओं की चौपाल लगाकर महिलाओं के सर्वांगीण विकास से संबंधित योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई और कहा गया कि इनका लाभ उठाने खुद भी आगे आएं तथा अपने क्षेत्र की अन्य महिलाओं को भी इनसे जोड़ें।

चौपाल में विशेष रूप से बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना, प्रसूति सहायता योजना, सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना, राजश्री योजना, मातृत्व वंदना योजना आदि की जानकारी दी गई और श्रमिक कार्ड की उपयोगिता के बारे में बताते हुए इस दिशा में जागरुकता से आगे आकर श्रमिक कार्ड बनवाने का आह्वान किया गया। जिला महिला कल्याण अधिकारी चंद्रा राठौड़ ने ग्रामीण महिलाओं से कहा कि वे स्वरोजगार और महिला विकास की गतिविधियों से जुड़ने के लिए स्वयं सहायता समूहों का सृजन करेंं और सरकारी योजनाओं का पूरा पूरा लाभ उठाएं।

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर राजस्थान सरकार के महिला अधिकारिता विभाग की इंदिरा महिला शक्ति प्रशिक्षण व कौशल संवर्धन योजना की विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी गई व इस योजना के अंर्तगत निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने की इच्छुक 16 से 40 वर्ष आयु वर्ग की महिलाओं की वार्ड वार सूची तैयार कर प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए गए। जिला समन्वयक रीना छंगानी ने गफूर भट्टा स्थित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन का पूरा पूरा पालन करने की सराहना की। इस केंद्र पर कुल 40 बालक बालिकाएं नामांकित होकर शिक्षा पाने आते हैं लेकिन कोरोना गाइड लाइन की अनुपालना के उद्देश्य से रोजाना 10-10 बच्चों को ही बुलवाया जा रहा है।

